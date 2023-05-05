CeraVe cleansers review - rated and ranked by our beauty team

They're much-loved by dermatologists and beauty experts, but which CeraVe cleanser is the right one for you?

“Dermatologists often recommend a CeraVe cleanser because of their ability to effectively cleanse the skin without disrupting its natural moisture balance," says Dr Salome Dharamshi (opens in new tab), dermatologist and founder of Sky Clinic. “Many skincare products on the high street are often complicated, containing several ingredients that, often even for professionals, are unknown. We love CeraVe cleansers because they contain minimal ingredients that are proven to be beneficial to the skin.”

Everyone can benefit from using facial cleanser (opens in new tab), but with thousands of products out there, how do you narrow it down? Whether it's a case of ensuring you wash your face properly (opens in new tab) or if you’re interested in getting rid of spots (opens in new tab), this CeraVe cleanser review guide promises to answer all your burning questions. With the help of skincare experts, we hope to assist you in choosing the right CeraVe cleanser for you based on your skin type and concerns.

How we reviewed each CeraVe cleanser

Why you can trust GoodTo. Our experienced Consumer Editor & parent reviewers spend hours testing products to help you make the best choice. Find out how we test and review products.

Star rating: Our in-house star-rating system is based on peer reviews. They’ve tried and tested the cleansers and awarded stars based on factors such as product quality, ease of use, customer feedback, awards, and value for money. Products that have received a 5-star status are rare and considered exceptional, going above and beyond our reviewer’s expectations.

Our in-house star-rating system is based on peer reviews. They’ve tried and tested the cleansers and awarded stars based on factors such as product quality, ease of use, customer feedback, awards, and value for money. Products that have received a 5-star status are rare and considered exceptional, going above and beyond our reviewer’s expectations. Active ingredients: We looked out for effective active ingredients such as hydrating hyaluronic acid, oil-balancing niacinamide, barrier-enforcing ceramides, nourishing squalane, and spot-busting salicylic acid. Ideal cleanser ingredients that will make a noticeable difference to skin quality.

We looked out for effective active ingredients such as hydrating hyaluronic acid, oil-balancing niacinamide, barrier-enforcing ceramides, nourishing squalane, and spot-busting salicylic acid. Ideal cleanser ingredients that will make a noticeable difference to skin quality. Non-Comedogenic: We're always conscious to select skincare with ingredients that won't clog or block the pores on your skin. This is particularly important for those with acne-prone or oily skin.

We're always conscious to select skincare with ingredients that won't clog or block the pores on your skin. This is particularly important for those with acne-prone or oily skin. Texture: Each of the cleansers we reviewed has a different texture and some are more suited to different skin types. Foaming formulas are best for oily skin types, oil is suited to dry skin and cream cleansers are beneficial to normal and combination.

**It’s important to note that CeraVe is not deemed a vegan or cruelty-free brand as its products are produced in a country that continues to test on animals. CeraVe packaging is also non-sustainable, its plastic containers and pumps are not widely recyclable. But do check your country's website and bottles to double-check this.**

CeraVe cleanser reviews

(Image credit: cerave)

1. CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser Best overall CeraVe cleanser Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £11.50 Active ingredients: 3 essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid Skin type: Normal to dry skin Texture: Cream Non-comedogenic: Yes Extra benefits: Fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, non-foaming, can be used on body Today's Best Deals $11.74 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $13.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $14.99 (opens in new tab) at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Gentle + Seriously effective + Suitable for most skin types + Ideal for itchy/ irritated menopausal skin Reasons to avoid - None, we love this!

Accepted by the National Eczema Association (opens in new tab), this Hydrating CeraVe cleanser is an absolute saviour for anyone with dry skin. The non-foaming, pH-balanced formula also contains Multivesicular Emulsion (MVE) Technology for a controlled and constant release of nourishing and hydrating ingredients throughout the day to stop your skin's moisture levels from dropping. Arguably the most popular cleanser from the brand, the hydrating cleanser has a cult status, and for good reason. The non-irritating, gel-based formula is suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive and dry skin.

Senior Beauty Editor, Rhiannon Derbyshire (opens in new tab) loves this formula. "The skincare hill I'll die on is that you don't have to spend a lot of money on a cleanser, and this is the perfect example of that rule. It's fuss-free, pleasant to use and leaves my skin feeling clean but still comfortable. I've recommended this cleanser to countless people, and they always come back impressed. I'll be repurchasing for a lifetime."

This is also a firm favourite of Beauty Writer, Annie Milroy (opens in new tab), "This no-frills hydrating cleanser really is one of the best and most effective cleansers I’ve tried. The refreshing cream gently cleansed my face and helped remove excess makeup as part of my routine second cleanse. The formula felt silky smooth and despite not foaming, deeply cleaned and hydrated my face. My skin was left incredibly soft and I noticed that after a week of use, I had a lovely glow and noticeably clear skin."

(Image credit: cerave)

2. Cerave Hydrating Cream to Foam Cleanser Best cleanser for oily skin Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £14 Active ingredients : 3 essential Ceramides, amino acids, hyaluronic acid Skin type: Normal to dry skin Texture: Cream to foam Non- comedogenic: (TBC) Extra benefits: Fragrance-free, gentle on skin, pH balanced, removes makeup Today's Best Deals $13.99 (opens in new tab) at Target (opens in new tab) $15.90 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $16.99 (opens in new tab) at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Effectively removes makeup + Gentle foaming formula + Great for oily skin Reasons to avoid - Some may not like the foaming texture

Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme (opens in new tab), Medical Consultant Skin Expert, and Founder of Adonia Medical Clinic (opens in new tab), talks us through the formula of this CeraVe cleanser. “CeraVe Hydrating Cream to Foam Cleanser is designed to gently cleanse and hydrate the skin without stripping its natural moisture.” She continues, “Its cream-to-foam formula helps to remove impurities and makeup while also providing hydration to the skin.”

The Amino-acid based cleanser penetrates into the pores to remove any build-up and contains Hyaluronic acid to maintain and restore moisture levels. The formula also includes the same protective and nourishing essential Ceramides as the Hydrating Cleanser as well as the brand's revolutionary MVE Technology, which slowly releases hydration throughout the day.

Beauty Writer, Annie loved this formula. “I normally avoid foam cleansers as I thought they were better suited to people with oily complexions, but I really enjoyed using this. This formula foamed up immediately and with just one pump produced enough product for a generous cleanse. It left my skin looking plump and nourished and despite being a foaming formula, I would not hesitate to use it again and again."

(Image credit: cerave)

3. CeraVe Blemish Control Cleanser Best cleanser for blemish-prone skin Our expert review: Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: £13 Active ingredients: 3 essential Ceramides, salicylic acid and niacinamide Texture: Cream to light foam Non- comedogenic: (TBC) Skin type: Blemish- prone Extra benefits: Fragrance-free, oil-absorbing formula Today's Best Deals $14 (opens in new tab) at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) $15.99 (opens in new tab) at Target (opens in new tab) $48.55 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High levels of salicylic acid makes it ideal for blemish-prone skin + Cleans without stripping skin + Non drying formula Reasons to avoid - Might irritate sensitive skin - Might find everyday use drying

Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme says, “This cleanser contains 2% salicylic acid, which helps to reduce blemishes. It’s a powerful yet gentle acne-fighting cleanser that's suitable for a wide range of skin types.” She continues, “Its key ingredients work together to cleanse and exfoliate the skin while maintaining its natural barrier function, helping to leave the skin feeling refreshed and healthy.”

Beauty Writer, Annie tried it for herself. “I was worried about this CeraVe cleanser as it has high levels of salicylic acid and low levels of hydrating hyaluronic acid, so I was convinced it would massively dry my skin but I was absolutely proven wrong.”

She continues: “A couple of pumps of this cream cleanser managed to coat my face in a light foam which worked to deeply cleanse and exfoliate my skin. It immediately left my skin feeling incredibly smooth and soft. I was truly impressed with this formula and would definitely use it when my skin is showing signs of blemishes and spots. I trust they would be cleared away after a few consistent uses of this cleanser.”

(Image credit: cerave)

4. Cerave SA Smoothing Cleanser Best cleanser for textured & bumpy skin Our expert review: Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: £14 Active ingredients: 3 essential Ceramides, salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid Skin type: Dry, rough and bumpy skin Texture: Gel Non- comedogenic: Yes Extra benefits: Fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, suitable for sensitive skin Today's Best Deals $16.50 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $16.99 (opens in new tab) at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Can also be used on the body + Contains spot fighting ingredients Reasons to avoid - Might irritate sensitive skin - Drying formula

If your skin tends to be an uneven texture and is prone to bumps or even acne scars, this smoothing cleanser will help get rid of acne scars fast (opens in new tab) and keep skin hydrated and healthy. It’s packed with spot-fighting salicylic acid so it will help to reduce existing blemishes as well as help fight off future ones too.

Due to the fact that it contains salicylic acid, people that suffer from very sensitive skin might struggle to get along with this formula, so it's something to definitely bare in mind. Dr. Alexis Granite (opens in new tab), CeraVe Consultant Dermatologist, explains, “I’d recommend using every other day to start while your skin builds up a tolerance to the ingredients.”

Senior Beauty Editor, Rhiannon uses this cleanser to help reduce spots. “I have blemish-prone skin so I have to pick cleansers quite carefully - this is one of my favourites. It's deep cleaning without feeling drying, and the price point is brilliant too.”

Beauty Director, Sarah Cooper-White is also a huge fan. "CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser is loaded with salicylic acid and hyaluronic acid to smooth bumps and breakouts without leaving the skin feeling dry and tight. It's brilliant for removing makeup too and is a cleanser I always go back to. You can use it in the shower too on chicken skin arms and legs."

(Image credit: cerave)

5. Cerave Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser Best cleanser for very dry skin Our expert review: Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: £14 Active ingredients: 3 essential Ceramides, triglyceride, squalane Skin type: Normal to very dry skin Texture: Oil to foam Non-comedogenic: Yes Extra benefits: Fragrance-free, suitable for baby and atopic-prone skin Today's Best Deals $23.98 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + A little goes a long way + Super hydrating + Non- greasy Reasons to avoid - Is a little messy to use

Dr Granite explains “A truly unique formulation, this CeraVe cleanser is a cult favourite. The oil lathers into a rich foam for a thorough yet gentle cleanse and is a great option for those with drier skin types. Enriched with squalane and triglycerides, two ingredients found naturally within our skin, the formulation also helps to fortify the skin barrier.”

Beauty Editor, Jess Beech (opens in new tab), loves this formula. "There’s a myth that you shouldn’t use oily cleansers if you have oily skin (like me), but I think this cleanser would keep all but the ultra-oily happy. I use oil cleansers religiously as part of my second cleanse in the evenings. They are notoriously great for keeping dry and oily skin feeling healthy and hydrated and I often slather on oil-based products for when my skin needs a little TLC."

She recommends, "So if like me you’re someone that loves using some of the best facial oils for dry skin (opens in new tab), you will adore this foaming oil cleanser. Just one pump was more than enough to cover my whole face in a rich oil that left my skin clean, plump, and intensely nourished. It’s super gentle but still makes breaking through even heavy makeup look easy. The foaming element means it rinses well, so you’re not left with any oily residue on the skin."

(Image credit: cerave)

6. CeraVe Foaming Cleanser Best cleanser for combination skin Our expert review: Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: £11.50 Active ingredients: 3 essential Ceramides, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid Skin type: Normal to oily skin Texture: Foam Non-comedogenic: Yes Extra benefits: Fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, can be used on body Today's Best Deals $6.99 (opens in new tab) at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) $9.23 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $14.33 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Bargain price + Ideal for sensitive skin + Balances oil production Reasons to avoid - Some may not like the foaming texture

If you're prone to excess oil or blemishes, then this is the cleanser for you. Dermatologically developed, the foaming gel CeraVe cleanser helps to deeply clean the pores and remove excess oil, dirt, and makeup to purify the skin. The formula contains Hyaluronic Acid to keep the skin hydrated and prevent it from becoming rough and dry, as well as Niacinamide which works to calm the skin, reducing any redness and reducing the appearance of blemishes. The Niacinamide also helps to control excess sebum production to prevent any future breakouts.

Dr Ejikeme explains, "The CeraVe Foaming Cleanser contains ceramides, which are essential lipids that help to maintain the skin’s natural barrier. By supporting the skin’s barrier function, ceramides help lock in moisture and prevent dehydration, leaving the skin feeling hydrated and smooth."

Beauty Editor, Jess Beech tried this formula for her oily skin. "It’s another no-frills yet hard-working cleanser from the brand that's packed with active ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. It didn’t leave my skin feeling as hydrated as the other foaming CeraVe cleanser, but if you have oily skin then this will really be the ideal cleanser for you."

(Image credit: cerave)

7. CeraVe Hydrating Cleansing Bar Best cleanser for face and body Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £9.50 Active ingredients: 3 essential Ceramides, hyaluronic acid Skin type: Normal to dry skin Texture: Foam Non-comedogenic: Yes Extra benefits: Suitable for sensitive/ eczema-prone skin Today's Best Deals $44.96 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $53.10 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $62.73 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great for travelling + Multiuse face and body + Eco friendly and minimal packaging Reasons to avoid - Not as many skincare benefits - Less active ingredients

Dr Granite reveals, “An updated version of a classic, the CeraVe Hydrating Cleansing Bar is a great, low-maintenance option for both face and body cleansing. Formulated with CeraVe's signature MVE technology, this mighty soap-free bar is packed with 5% CeraVe Moisturising Cream, deeply hydrating ceramides, and hyaluronic acid.”

Beauty Writer, Annie says. "I've always been put off by solid beauty products as I always find they don’t deliver the results I want. This was the last CeraVe cleanser I tried out of the batch as I was the least excited about it but the results really did prove me wrong."

She continues, "I was really shocked at how much foam was produced and how much product lathered onto my hands. I worked it in as normal and then rinsed my face. I normally find that cleanser bars strip my skin of moisture and was expecting the normal tight face feeling but it never arrived. This product truly wowed me and totally changed my opinion about cleansing bars. I will be using this exclusively when I travel as a face and body bar which will care for my skin health from head to toe."

Should I use a CeraVe cleanser every day?

CeraVe cleansers are safe and gentle enough to be used every day on any skin type. To best see results use morning and night before applying skincare or makeup.

Easily incorporated into any beauty routine, CeraVe cleansers are effective and simple to use. Dr Dharamshi confirms this. “Face cleansers should be used twice daily, in the morning and before bedtime. Consistency is key for any skincare regime.”

How long does it take to see results from a CeraVe cleanser?

If the results you're looking for are clean, content skin, you'll see results straight away. However, if you have longer-term goals Dr Dharamshi suggests, “Skincare is a long-term commitment. For optimum results, it’s recommended at least twelve weeks of consistent use. However, the changes can be seen as quickly as six weeks after starting.”

It’s important to be consistent when trying out a new skincare product, especially if you have problem skin. Usually, it takes a minimum of six weeks for any visible results to be seen from beauty products but with CeraVe cleansers, you will notice immediately softness and cleanliness straight after use.

We spoke to the following skin and beauty experts:

Dr Salome Dharamshi Social Links Navigation Dermatologist and Founder of Sky Clinic Dr Salome Dharamshi first graduated from medical school in 2008, receiving a Bachelor of Medicine, then went on to specialise and broaden her education through extensive training in aesthetics medicine and cosmetic dermatology, achieving a Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Dermatology. She is currently a candidate for MSc in Clinical Dermatology at the University of South Wales and strives to continue learning and perfecting her skills to provide the very best outcomes for her clients at Sky Clinic.

Dr Alexis Granite Social Links Navigation Board-Certified Consultant Dermatologist & CeraVe Consultant Dermatologist With over 14 years of clinical experience in both the United States and the United Kingdom, Dr Granite is a leading expert in dermatology and aesthetics. Dr Granite earned of bachelor of arts from the University of Pennsylvania, graduating magna cum laude. She received her medical degree from Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City, where she was elected into the Alpha Omega Alpha honours society. Dr Granite is a consultant on the Specialist Registrar in Dermatology in the United Kingdom and is board certified in dermatology in the United States. She is a member of the British Association of Dermatologists (BAD), the British Cosmetic Dermatology Group (BCDG) and the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD).

Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme Social Links Navigation Dermatologist and Founder And Medical Director Of Adonia Medical Clinic Upon graduating from Bristol University, she trained at Imperial College Trust hospitals in London before moving to New York where she completed a fellowship in head and neck surgery at the prestigious IVY League University of Columbia. She also gained board certification in internal medicine at New York Medical College, before returning to the UK to attain a Masters in Aesthetic Medicine at Queen Mary, graduating with the highest distinction in her class. She is now a Senior Lecturer at the University, where she trains the brightest and best plastic surgeons, dermatologists, doctors and dentists from around the world on safe and effective aesthetic procedures.

Rhiannon Derbyshire Social Links Navigation Senior Beauty Editor Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Goodto, Woman & Home and other publications. She’s specialised in writing about beauty, fashion, interiors and health - though beauty remains her favourite topic. She lives in south London, and can often be found pootling around the commons while listening to a podcast.

Annie Milroy Social Links Navigation Beauty Writer Annie Milroy is the Beauty Writer for Woman & Home and other publications. She spent three years studying Journalism and English Language at the University of Portsmouth before starting her career in magazines in 2017. After 5 years working as a Fashion & Beauty Writer, she refined her career and is now working at Future as a Beauty Writer.

Sarah Cooper-White Social Links Navigation Group Beauty Director Group Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White has almost 20 years experience as a beauty journalist. She has written for many well known national magazines, newspapers and brands including Woman & Home, Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly, Boots, Tesco, ELLE, InStyle, The Mirror, The Sun, Prima and Top Sante.

Jess Beech Social Links Navigation Beauty Editor Jess Beech is our Beauty Editor, working across Goodto.com, Woman & Home, Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly and Chat. Joining just after she graduated from the University of East Anglia with a BA in English Literature back in 2013, Jess has been a part of the team for over 8 years.

Video of the Week