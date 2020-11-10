Healthiest chocolate bars: the best and worst chocolate for your diet

Whilst reaching for a chocolate bar might not be as healthy as opting for a piece of fruit, when we fancy a treat there are still some healthy chocolate bar choices we could be making. But which is the healthiest chocolate bar?
What are the healthiest chocolate bars for your diet and what are the worst? Chocoholics, we’ve got good news as low calorie chocolate DOES exist, you just need to know where to look within our little list of chocolate bars…
We Brits reportedly enjoy on average 187 of our favourite chocolate bars every year, so there’s no denying that chocolate is a massive part of our lives. Whether it’s a nutty Snickers, an indulgent Mars or a deliciously minty Aero, we all have our favourite chocolate bars – but do you ever stop to check the fat and calories in your usual chocolate bar choice?
Not many people do, especially as more of us are likely to weigh up the best and worst takeaways and whole meals for instance, rather than just a small snack.
Picking the healthiest (or just a low calorie) chocolate bar may seem impossible, which is why we’ve rounded up the best and worst chocolate bars for your diet, and included all of your chocolate favourites. So next time you’re looking for a low-calorie chocolate bar, you know which to reach for!
Healthiest chocolate bars 2020
- Milky Way
- 100 Grand
- Curley Wurly
- Kinder Bueno
- Milky Bar
Whilst picking up a standard size chocolate bar at lunch or as an evening snack might not be as healthy as opting for a piece of fruit, when we fancy a treat there are still some healthy choices we could be making. Especially when you consider that the difference in calories between our worst chocolate bar and our best chocolate bar is a staggering 151 calories – that’s the same as a slimline ham sandwich!
You could almost have a bag of Maltesers and the healthiest chocolate bar combined before hitting that calorie total, and let’s be honest with ourselves here – who on earth would say no to more chocolate?
Unhealthiest chocolate bars 2020
- Whispa Gold
- Toberlone
- Twix
- Lion Bar
- Yorkie
We’ve rated some of the nation’s favourite chocolatey treats from low calorie chocolate to high, plus counted them down in terms of fat and other factors that contribute to the nutritional information, ordering them from the worst to the best. Which one will come out on top?
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Whispa Gold
Calories: 265
Fat: 15g
Diet rating: 1/10
Wow! While a standard Whispa might be relatively low on the calorie spectrum, the alternative Whispa Gold tops our list of the worst chocolate bars. With 15g in fat, it's 1g higher than the Toblerone in second place.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: No.17 – Toblerone 100g bar
Calories: 260
Fat: 14g
Diet rating: 1/10
With only one less gram of fat than our worst chocolate bar, the iconic Toblerone comes in a close second place with the Whispa Gold. It's got seven less calories and 1g less gram of fat so just about misses last place.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Twix
Calories: 250
Fat: 12g
Diet rating: 2/10
Who'd have thought that a Twix was so calorific? The biscuit base and caramel contribute to its 250 calories and 12g fat. At least it's already in two pieces, meaning it's easy to give away half...
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Yorkie
Calories: 249Fat: 14g
Diet rating: 1/10
Yorkie is the second to worst chocolate bar you can have as an after-lunch treat, with a surprisingly high percentage of its 68g weight as fat.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Snickers
Calories: 250
Fat: 12g
Diet rating: 1/10
The peanuts and caramel make up a large proportion of the calories and fat content in a Snickers bars. It may taste nice but it won't be doing anything for your waistline.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Peanut M&Ms
Calories: 250
Fat: 13g
Diet rating: 2/10
With almost 15g of fat, this is one of the unhealthiest chocolate bars that snackers can have when they're feeling peckish. But it depends, as they come in a sharing bag of 250g as long as you have only the recommended 1/3 of the bag, it should be totally fine for a little treat.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Milka
Calorie: 240
Fat: 13g
Diet rating: 3/10
With its high amount of fat, the Milka bar is one of the unhealthiest chocolate bars you can have - which is surprising! Many think that Milka is healthier than its Cadbury rivals because it's a thinner bar but apparently not.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Mars
Calories: 230
Fat: 8.6g
Diet rating: 3/10
At a whopping 260 calories and nearly 10g of fat, a Mars a day won't be too kind to your thighs. Go for snack size Mars bars rather than a big bar to keep your calories under control.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Galaxy Caramel
Calories: 232 (for a 48g twin bar)
Fat: 11.4g
Diet rating: 4/10
Did you know that just one chunk of Galaxy Caramel is 42 calories - for the same amount you could eat 2 satsumas, half a grapefruit or 5 olives. The sugary caramel is responsible for most of the fat content - one to be avoided.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Picnic
Calories: 235
Fat: 11g
Diet rating: 4/10
Picnics are one of the most flavoursome chocolate bars containing nuts, raisins, chewy nougat, biscuit, puffed rice and covered in milk chocolate - but the calorie level is relatively high, and the fat content isn't that virtuous either.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Mint Aero
Calories: 221
Fat: 12.3g
Diet rating: 4/10
Despite being full of air bubbles giving a light texture to the chocolate, Mint Aeros have a high fat content compared to some of the healthiest chocolate bars. If you love the minty flavour just eat a couple of chunks and leave the rest for another day.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Toffee Crisp
Calories: 227
Fat: 12g
Diet rating: 5/10
Toffee Crisps combine puffed rice with soft toffee and are wrapped in milk chocolate. Despite having less calories than a Mars they contain more grams of fat so still get a low rating.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Wispa
Calories: 215
Fat: 13.3g
Diet rating: 5/10
Brought back after a public campaign, delicious Wispas are made from milk chocolate with tiny aerated bubbles in the middle - but the fat content is surprisingly high considering the amount of air pockets inside!
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: KitKat
Calories: 232
Fat: 11.3g
Diet rating: 5/10
Thanks to a clever marketing slogan the classic Kit Kat is associated with tea breaks with a whopping 47 Kit Kats being eaten every second in the UK. The wafter layers are covered in chocolate and set together in either two or four finger packs.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Minstrels
Calories: 212
Fat: 9.3g
Diet rating: 6/10
Galaxy Minstrels are made up of chocolate buttons with a hard glazed shell. A whole packet is relatively low in calories, and actually contains the same amount of fat as a bag of Maltesers, which are often presumed to be healthier.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Cadbury Dairy Milk
Calories: 240
Fat: 13.5g
Diet rating: 6/10
Single bars of Dairy Milk don't look that bad for you, but they're deceptive! The milk chocolate slabs are now made with a Fairtrade certification - but don't eat too often though as they still contain a lot of fat for one bar.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Maltesers
Calories: 187
Fat: 9.2g
Diet rating: 7/10
We've all seen the Maltesers adverts where they float up into the air with the slogan 'the lighter way to enjoy chocolate'. The small chocolate balls with a malt honeycomb centre are lower in calories than many of their chocolate counterparts, however, they still don't make our top spot.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Cadbury Crunchie
Calories: 187
Fat: 6.9g
Diet rating: 7/10
The unique yellow honeycomb centre of a Crunchie is what makes them so popular - and it's not as bad for you as you might think, either. There's a white chocolate Crunchie available to buy in South Africa and a caramel version being sold in some shops in the UK - yum!
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Flake
Calories: 171
Fat: 9.8g
Diet rating: 7/10
Cadbury Flakes were first developed in 1920 and are made from thin layers of chocolate that literally crumble away when you bite into them. At 171 calories they're not a bad snack but the dark version would be better if we could only get our hands on it!
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Smarties
Calories: 178
Fat: 6.8g
Diet rating: 8/10
Despite once having a bad reputation for inducing hyperactivity in young children Smarties are now made with natural dyes to create its range of colours. At less than 200 calories a tube they're not a bad treat and can easily be shared with the kids.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Mint Kit Kat
Calories: 160
Fat: 9g
Diet rating: 7/10
This one's definitely something to consider. The mint Kit Kat is only 160 calories, making it healthier than many on the list but surprisingly, it's got almost 10g of fat! If you're counting calories then this is the one to go for but if you're looking to cut down on your fat content, this is certainly one to avoid.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Lindt Bar
Calories: 160
Fat: 9g
Diet rating: 7/10
Much like the mint Kit Kat, the Lindt chocolate bar is low in calories but high in fat so be sure to look out for this when you're browsing the treat aisle next time.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Daim Bar
Calories: 150
Fat: 8g
Diet rating: 2/10
It's small size makes it the perfect pocket-ready snack and so does its low calorie rating. Although the fat content is quite high, if you're counting calories then this could be a cheeky treat for you to enjoy.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Bounty
Calories: 139
Fat: 7.4g
Diet rating: 2/10
That seems like a low amount of calories written on the packet, you say - until you realise that's only for one pre-seperated half of the bar! Eating just half would constitute a reasonable snack and should keep your sugar cravings at bay, but despite Bounty being made largely from coconut, the whole thing would actually have more calories and fat than a Mars (274 calories and 14.8g fat, if you're wondering).
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Milkybar
Calories: 137
Fat: 7.9g
Diet rating: 9/10
White chocolate bars are generally marketed at kids but with a low calorie and fat content they're good as adult snacks too. Also, at just over 130 calories they are one of the lowest calorie bars - and because white chocolate is sweeter, you don't need so much.
White chocolate fans will also be pleased to know that Milkybar buttons are only 88 calories - even better!
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Kinder Bueno
Calories: 123
Fat: 8g
Diet rating: 10/10
Coming in a close third is the iconic Kinder Bueno bar as one of the healthiest chocolate bars you can have as a snack of after lunch treat. It's delicious coating comes up trumps as there's less than 10g of fat in each bar.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: No.2 – Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Curley Wurly
Calories: 115
Fat: 4g
Diet rating: 10/10
With half the amount of fat as a Kinder Bueno, this is arguably the best chocolate bar you can have as a snack - aside from a Milky Way.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: No.2 – Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: 100 Grand Bar
Calories: 100
Fat: 4g
Diet rating: 10/10
With a very low calorie count and under 5g of fat, the illusive 100 Grand chocolate bar is one of the healthiest out there. It's chewy centre and crispy outer coating also makes it a delightful afternoon snack with a cup of tea.
Best & worst low calorie chocolate bars: Milky Way
Calories: 98
Fat: 3.5g
Diet rating: 10/10
Milky Ways are the best chocolate bars you can have as a snack. Not only do both pieces in each pack amount to less than 100 calories, they have almost half as much fat as any other chocolate bar and we just can't argue with that.
So there you have it... low calorie chocolate does exist, as long as you choose the right bar from the shelf!