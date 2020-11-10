Healthiest chocolate bars: the best and worst chocolate for your diet

Whilst reaching for a chocolate bar might not be as healthy as opting for a piece of fruit, when we fancy a treat there are still some healthy chocolate bar choices we could be making. But which is the healthiest chocolate bar?

What are the healthiest chocolate bars for your diet and what are the worst? Chocoholics, we’ve got good news as low calorie chocolate DOES exist, you just need to know where to look within our little list of chocolate bars…

We Brits reportedly enjoy on average 187 of our favourite chocolate bars every year, so there’s no denying that chocolate is a massive part of our lives. Whether it’s a nutty Snickers, an indulgent Mars or a deliciously minty Aero, we all have our favourite chocolate bars – but do you ever stop to check the fat and calories in your usual chocolate bar choice?

Not many people do, especially as more of us are likely to weigh up the best and worst takeaways and whole meals for instance, rather than just a small snack.

Picking the healthiest (or just a low calorie) chocolate bar may seem impossible, which is why we’ve rounded up the best and worst chocolate bars for your diet, and included all of your chocolate favourites. So next time you’re looking for a low-calorie chocolate bar, you know which to reach for!

Healthiest chocolate bars 2020

Milky Way

100 Grand

Curley Wurly

Kinder Bueno

Milky Bar

Whilst picking up a standard size chocolate bar at lunch or as an evening snack might not be as healthy as opting for a piece of fruit, when we fancy a treat there are still some healthy choices we could be making. Especially when you consider that the difference in calories between our worst chocolate bar and our best chocolate bar is a staggering 151 calories – that’s the same as a slimline ham sandwich!

You could almost have a bag of Maltesers and the healthiest chocolate bar combined before hitting that calorie total, and let’s be honest with ourselves here – who on earth would say no to more chocolate?

Unhealthiest chocolate bars 2020

Whispa Gold

Toberlone

Twix

Lion Bar

Yorkie

We’ve rated some of the nation’s favourite chocolatey treats from low calorie chocolate to high, plus counted them down in terms of fat and other factors that contribute to the nutritional information, ordering them from the worst to the best. Which one will come out on top?

And if the results shock you, be sure to check out the best and the worst biscuits for your next 3pm tea break and the best and worst cereals before your next food shop.

Scroll through our list to check out which are the worst and healthiest chocolate bars for your diet

See how healthy your favourite chocolate bar is! Scroll down to the bottom to see the healthiest chocolate bars with the lowest calories.

Can you guess the low calorie chocolate winner? You might just find yourself pleasantly surprised…