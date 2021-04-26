Healthy crisps: The best and worst crisps for your diet revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’re a nation of crisp lovers, but just how bad are crisps for your health and diet? We look at the calorie, fat and saturated fat content of the most popular flavours to separate the healthy crisps from the ones that we’d be better off avoiding.

It’s estimated that us Brits consume a heart-stopping 6 billion packets of crisps a year (that’s 150 packets each). We have the largest selection of crisp flavours in Europe and munch our way through more packets of the potato snack than any other neighbouring country. Basically, we’re crisp crazy, regardless of whether our crisps of choice are a healthy snack or not.

Whether you’re mad about Pringles, can’t get by without a packet of Doritos or would do anything for a handful of Hula Hoops, it’s fair to say they’re a household staple. Though experts argue that crisps can be seriously damaging for your diet.

“Crisps seem to be a part of the lunchtime habit alongside the conventional sandwich, however, it should really be considered as an occasional treat instead,” says registered dietitian Roxane Bakker, Head of Nutrition at Vitl. Devoid of vitamins and minerals and known to carry high salt, fat and calories, crisps don’t necessarily boast the best reputation – despite all their crunchy deliciousness.

We asked Roxane to help us rank a number of beloved crisp brands from best to worst nutrition-wise, so you’re clued up next time you pick up a packet.

What are the healthiest crisps?

The healthiest crisps are Walkers French Fries which are the overall winners in terms of fat content and calories. One bag of these firm British favourites equates to 78 calories and boasts 2.9g of fat (the lowest in our round-up). These nutritional values apply to all three French Fries flavours too – be that Ready Salted, Salt and Vinegar or Cheese and Onion. So this means you can chop and change your choice without worrying that one flavour contains more calories or fat than the other.

Healthiest crisps overall: French Fries

French Fries Best crisps for salt content: Tesco’s Lentil Curls

Tesco’s Lentil Curls Best crisps for fat content: French Fries

The least healthiest crisps are Pringles which show an alarming lack of nutritional goodness. Their label states that potatoes make up less than half of the recipe, meaning they’re packed with fatty oils and starch. What’s more, Original Ready Salted Pringles contain nearly 10g of fat per serving (that’s 13 crisps). It’s worth noting that this fat figure increases depending on what flavour you choose too, edging you closer to the NHS’s daily limit for saturated fat (less than 20g a day)

Worst crisps overall: Pringles Original

Pringles Original Worst crisps for salt content: Doritos Cool Tortilla Chips

Doritos Cool Tortilla Chips Worst crisps for fat content: McCoy’s Flame Grilled Steak

Healthy crisps ranked from best and worst

Healthiest crisps overall: Walkers French Fries Ready Salted

Per Packet (18g) –

Cals: 78

Fat: 2.9g

Saturated fat: 0.3g

Sugar: 0.2g

Salt: 0.45g

Price: £1.50 for a pack of 6 at Tesco

Verdict: Walkers French Fries have the least fat, remarkably low saturates, and with 78 calories per 18g bag, you get more bang for your buck than other crisps on the spectrum. A worthy winner indeed!

Popchips Sea salt and Vinegar Potato Chips

Per Packet (23g) –

Cals: 95

Fat: 3.3g

Saturated fat: 0.3g

Sugar: 0.6g

Salt: 0.50g

Price: 85p from Tesco

Verdict: Popchips are brilliantly low in saturated fats – a winning mark in our books! And with 95 calories per bag, they rate pretty highly in our healthy crisps round up too. Roxane says these crisps are ‘popped’ rather than fried which makes them a more nutritious option compared to other leading crisp brands.

Kp Skips Prawn Cocktail

Per Packet (13.1g) –

Cals: 71

Fat: 4.2g

Saturated fat: 0.4g

Sugar: 0.9g

Salt: 0.29g

Price: 99p for a pack of 6 at Tesco

Verdict: There’s many positives to this popular childhood crisp classic: “One of the healthier options out there in the crisp market, Skips don’t contain any artificial colours, flavours or MSG – a flavour-enhancing additive,” says Roxane. They’re also made with 100% sunflower oil and are low in calories. Whilst the multipack bag is one of the smallest in weight (at only 13.1g), they are still one of the healthier options n the market.

Best crisps for salt content: Tesco Lentil Curls Sour Cream and Chives

Per Packet (20g) –

Cals: 93

Fat: 3.8g

Saturated fat: 0.4g

Sugar: 0.6g

Salt: 0.4g

Price: 85p for a pack of 6 at Tesco

Verdict: These tasty new crisps from Tesco don’t score too badly on the calorie front, and aren’t ridiculously high in fat, which makes them not a bad option for a midday snack.

Walkers Oven Baked Cheese and Onion Crisps

Per Packet (25g) –

Cals: 109

Fat: 3.4g

Saturated fat: 0.3g

Sugar: 1.9g

Salt: 0.24g

Price: £1.50 for a pack of 6 at Ocado

Verdict: The baked versions of Walkers crisps are far lower in fat and calories than the originals. If you’re consciously counting the calories, we recommend swapping regular Walkers for their baked variety as they promise the same flavour but with better nutritional values.

Walkers Quavers

Per Packet (16g) –

Cals: 86

Fat: 4.9g

Saturated fat: 0.4g

Sugar: 0.4g

Salt: 0.34g

Price: £1.50 for a pack of 6 at Tesco

Verdict:

“Despite having no artificial colours and flavours, these crisps are still relatively high in fat in comparison to it’s calories,” notes Roxane. “They contain 12% ‘real’ cheese which suggests that they contain protein to help maintain muscle mass and keep cravings at bay.” The beauty of Quavers is that they’re light, so a bag feels generous and you’re still not eating a massive quantity of them.

Walkers Wotsits Really Cheesy

Per Packet (16.5g) –

Cals: 82

Fat: 5.3g

Saturated fat: 0.5g

Sugar: 1.2g

Salt: 0.26g

Price: £1.50 for a pack of 6 at Tesco

Verdict: Another cheesy favourite. “At just 82 calories per 16.5g bag, these crisps are certainly a good low-calorie option if you’re treating yourself to crisps,” says dietitian Roxane Bakker. Wotsits are baked and not fried, which helps to keep them under 100 calories. Though their saturated fat and sugar values make these a sub-par choice.

Walkers Salt and Vinegar Squares

Per Packet (22g) –

Cals: 97

Fat: 4g

Saturated fat: 0.3g

Sugar: 0.8g

Salt: 0.48g

Price: £1.50 for a pack of 6 at Tesco

Verdict: Walkers Squares have very low amounts of sat fat and are relatively low in calories, but they still have 4g of fat per bag, so don’t go consuming on a daily basis…

Walkers Sunbites Sweet Chilli Flavour

Per Packet (28g) –

Cals: 134

Fat: 5.8g

Saturated fat: 0.6g

Sugar: 2.9g

Salt: 0.17g

Price: 65p at Tesco

Verdict: Sunbites are a multigrain snack that come in various flavours – most of which are fairly low in calories. They also provide one third of an adult’s suggested daily amount of wholegrain per serving while having half the fat of a packet of ready salted crisps – and a third less calories. A great choice in our eyes!

Hula Hoops Ready Salted

Per Packet (24g) –

Cals: 121

Fat: 5.8g

Saturated fat: 0.6g

Sugar: 0.5g

Salt: 0.34g

Price: £1.70 for a 6 pack at Ocado

Verdict: Dissecting our healthy crisps list, Hula Hoops are low in sat fats and their calorie count is passable. But it’s their fat content (5.8g) which is proportionately high for a small 24g bag. They are however made with no artificial flavours or colours and contain no MSG – an added bonus.

Jacob’s Cheese Mini Cheddars

Per Packet (25g) –

Cals: 128

Fat: 7.3g

Saturated fat: 2.9g

Sugar: 1.3g

Salt: 0.6g

Price: £1.50 for a 12 pack at Ocado

Verdict: Despite being baked not fried and containing no artificial colours of flavours, Mini Cheddars have the second highest saturated fat content after Pringles (must be all that delicious cheese). They also have a high fat content considering the calories are relatively low, so approach with caution.

Kettle Chips Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

Per 30g serving –

Cals: 153

Fat: 8.4g

Saturated fat: 0.8g

Sugar: 0.5g

Salt: 0.4g

Price: £1.25 for a 5 pack at Ocado

Verdict: These deliciously ‘posh’ crisps are great for when in need of a nibble, but they’re pretty high in calories. They also contain 8.4g of fat per serving, though the amount of sat fat in these Kettle Chips is brilliantly low.

Walkers Monster Munch Mega Pickled Onion Snack

Per packet (40g) –

Cals: 197

Fat: 10g

Saturated fat: 0.8g

Sugar: 1.2g

Salt: 0.62g

Price: 85p at Tesco

Verdict: Of all the baked corn snacks on the market, Monster Munch have the highest number of calories and fat content. However, the pickled onion flavoured crisps do have a relatively low amount of saturated fats.

Walkers Sensations Sweet Chilli Crisps

Per packet (40g) –

Cals: 197

Fat: 9.9g

Saturated fat: 0.9g

Sugar: 1.6g

Salt: 0.57g

Price: 85p at Tesco

Verdict:Despite being free from preservatives, artificial colours or sweeteners, these crisps are still high in calories and have a high fat content.However they are relatively low in saturates, so if you really can’t resist their spicy flavour, they’re not the worst choice you could make. Just don’t get sucked in by a sharesize bag – there’s 504 calories in every 100g.

Worst crisps for salt content: Doritos Cool Original Tortilla Chips

Per packet (48g) –

Cals: 239

Fat: 12.2g

Saturated fat: 1.7g

Sugar: 1.3g

Salt: 0.71g

Price: 85p at Tesco

Verdict: Bad news for fans of the humble corn chip – Doritos are the classic crisps to share with mates but with over 200 calories for a 40g bag they are notably high in calories and fat. They also have high sodium levels – again, one best left on the supermarket shelf.

Worst crisps for fat content: McCoys Flame Grilled Steak Crisps

Per packet (47.5g) –

Cals: 250

Fat: 15g

Saturated fat: 1.3g

Sugar: 1.1g

Salt: 0.71g

Price: 85p at Tesco

Verdict: Because of the size of each packet (nearly 50g – almost double the weight of other packets) these crisps are far from healthy or even low in fat. As Roxane notes: “To burn this amount of fat off it would take nearly an hour of cycling or 40 minutes of running.” There’s also nothing on the packets to suggest they’re free from artificial colours of flavours. McCoys Flame Grilled Steak crisps are fine as a one-off treat, but keeping them in your cupboard on a regular basis is a recipe for diet disaster.

Worst crisps overall: Pringles Original

Pringles Original

Per 30g serving –

Cals: 154

Fat: 9.9g

Saturated fat: 1.1g

Sugar: 0.4g

Salt: 0.40g

Price: £2.50 at Tesco

Verdict: Sadly, Pringles rate the worst overall in our healthy crisps list. “A 30g serving equates to around just 13 crisps, containing nearly 10g of fat and just less than 1g of both salt and sugar,” says Roxane. The dietitian adds: “Although these are identified as crisps, they actually contain 42% potato, leaving the rest up to wheat starch, sunflower oil, maize oil and rice flour.” Our days of popping Pringles might very well be behind us, or at least best enjoyed on extra rare occasions.

