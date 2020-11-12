We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Joe Wicks, AKA The Body Coach, is doing his bit to help the nation's children (and adults, let's be honest) stay fit and healthy during the lockdown.

Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, is known for his Lean in 15 recipes (Joe Wicks’ chicken pie and turkey burger for instance) but when the UK first went into lockdown in March, the personal trainer started doing workouts every day on his YouTube channel.

Due to social distancing measures in the midst of coronavirus, many little ones were spending all their time at home as schools were closed, so the father of two began his mission to ensure that kids were keeping fit, healthy and happy outside of the P.E lessons they normally would have had at school.

For The Body Coach, home workouts have long been a staple of his fitness plans. So it’s no surprise that as the UK has taken on more restrictions this month with England plunged into a full lockdown for November, Joe Wicks is back with his workouts! But not quite like before…

Exercise has been proven to be important for building a healthy immune system and maintaining our mental health, so while it’s a little harder to achieve right now, it’s more important than ever to stay active.

“Exercise is an amazing tool to help us feel happier, more energised, and more optimistic,” says Joe.

Joe announced on his Instagram that he would be back offering workouts on his YouTube channel over the second lockdown. He wrote, ‘I promised if we went back into a lockdown I would be here to help you get through it and I’m now committing to filming and sharing 3 new workouts a week until lockdown is over how ever long that takes 🙌🏽’

But unlike last time, where the workouts were every day at 9am, these ones will be uploaded onto his channel three times a week – on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

He went onto write, ‘This will not be LIVE workouts but pre-recorded short 15-minute energy and mood boosting workouts to help you stay fit and find some positivity, energy and help with your mental health. You can then choose to do the workouts at a time which suits you. I need this just as much as you. Our mental health is suffering but we can get through this lockdown together and come out stronger both physically and mentally 🙌🏽’

MORE: ‘Unbelievable’ Joe Wicks reacts to live PE session which goes global as he promises to be there for families during school closures

During the first lockdown, where most of the world were under restrictions, Joe Wicks lockdown workouts became a roaring success and families from literally all over the world tuned in. They shared pictures and videos of themselves following along with the workout – with Joe himself revealing that 806,000 households tuned in for the first video, a number that climbed to well over a million by the end of the lockdown.

So if you want to join in the new Joe Wicks lockdown workouts, where should you go?

Where to watch Joe Wicks’ kids P.E workout

Just like last time, all Joe’s videos will be on his YouTube account where he has also shared all the live streams of his first round of lockdown workouts.

The Wake Up With Joe series started on November 9 and the Body Coach has already said that it will continue for as long as people need it to while the new lockdown restrictions are in place.

Despite kids now being in school, there are some lockdown exercise restrictions in place so we reckon it’s actually the working-from-home adults who are taking advantage of this wake up call!

How long are Joe Wicks lockdown workouts?

These new Joe Wicks lockdown workouts, Wake Up With Joe, are almost 20 minutes long.

There’s currently two already uploaded, for Monday November 9 and Wednesday November 11 but we know that in the next couple of weeks, there will be loads more.

What sort of exercises will you be doing with Joe Wicks’ P.E workouts?

The Joe Wicks lockdown workout sessions are fun and simple, so that anyone can easily follow along – with moves that aren’t technically confusing but will provide a brilliant workout for both adults and kids.

In his first Wake Up With Joe lockdown video, Joe started with some stretching before going into some super moves like squats and lunges.

He offered viewers the chance to adapt their lockdown to their own needs, by adding weights or doing it fast, so everyone can get the most from these quick burst sessions.

Best Joe Wicks lockdown workouts

There’s only two to choose from at the moment but we’re loving them so far! We’re seeing a change of venue of these videos as well, with Joe having previously done them in his living room, he’s now somewhere else.

But with Joe having cancelled his morning sessions for kids when they went back to school, there’s plenty online to reminisce over.

Recently, Joe has been joined by his adorable two children (Indie and Marley) during the workouts. This video from Friday June 12 shows multi-tasking to a whole new level, as Joe squats with his youngest in his arms and toddler, Indie joins for a run around. Oh and as it’s Fancy Dress Friday, Joe’s dressed as kangaroo!

In early May, Joe broke his arm while out and about on his bike. After surgery, he realised that he wouldn’t be able to take the following day’s HIIT workout class. So as Joe puts it, “in sickness and in health” his wife, Rosie joined him for the session to help demonstrate.

A workout special! In April, Joe kicked off one Monday morning with something a little different. This Workout Wheel of Fortune was used by “Joe Twix” – the game show host – dressed in a full suit, to decide on the workouts everyone would be doing that day.

Another special feature! At the end of April, Joe used a coin-toss to decide what workouts everyone would be doing in the session that morning. He also spoke about wanting to “do as much as [he] can” to help get people up and moving during the lockdown, announcing that he’d filmed more of his Joe Wicks workout for seniors.

Video of the Week

The first ever Joe Wicks kids workout workout! The very first video of the series has now racked up over six million views and since the video first launched, Joe has launched into the spotlight of media attention. He’s been offered a book deal and fans have even been calling for him to knighted, since he’s raised well over £200,000 for the NHS.

Great work Joe!