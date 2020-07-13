We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lean in 15 recipes have been developed by personal trainer and YouTube sensation Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, in a bid, he says, to put an end to low calorie diets and meal replacement shakes.

Lean in 15 recipes are Joe Wicks’ body coach meal ideas, and they follow a simple approach. The Body Coach‘s plan gives your body plenty of what it needs at the right moments throughout the day, while recommending regular bursts of high intensity exercise so you’ll never feel hungry and in theory, you should lose weight.

Despite being packed full of carbohydrates, Joe Wicks’ recipes help to shift the pounds by playing a crucial role in helping to maintain your body’s balance because he says, when you’re working hard you need grains and good fats to sustain you throughout the day. In his words, “you haven’t got to come home from the gym and eat a salad.”

Lean in 15 recipes, Joe Wicks’ body coach meal ideas: what can I eat when following Joe Wicks’ recipe plan?

All of the The Body Coach Joe Wicks’ Lean in 15 recipes, which include snacks, lunches and breakfasts, are healthy, nutritionally balanced recipes packed full of healthy carbs, good fats and are high in protein to make sure you never fall into the trap of binge eating after feeling hungry from a few days of calorie counting.

The trick, Joe says, is to tailor your meals to the amount of exercise you’re doing, and Joe Wicks’ recipe book Lean in 15 is written under three different sections to make following the plan as simple as possible – training day meals, rest day recipes, and snack ideas. The Body Coach says that it is “a simple way of eating” where, “you’ll never go hungry”.

“You’re just giving your body the right energy source at the right time”, he adds.

On a training day, when you plan to exercise, he advises that you eat three carbohydrate-rich meals and two snacks (hello apple muffins!). On rest days, when you’ve not planned on going to the gym or working out, the advice is to eat three reduced-carbohydrate meals and two snacks.

If you’re following his programme complete with exercises challenges then you’ll build up the carbs as the intensity of your weekly exercise increases.

Joe Wicks’ Lean in 15 recipes

Joe Wicks’ Lean in 15 breakfast ideas

Banana and quinoa overnight oats



Kick start your day with these two filling recipes for overnight oats. One of our favourite Body Coach breakfast ideas, they are prepped the evening before so perfect for the busy midweek rush and taste absolutely delicious too.

Get the recipe: Banana and quinoa overnight oats

Carrot and apple muffins



With no flour and no sugar, this is another one of our favourite Body Coach breakfast recipes. These genius muffins are the perfect way to treat yourself without giving your body a blood sugar spike (and the inevitable crash!).

Get the recipe: Carrot and apple muffins

Joe Wicks’ Lean in 15 lunch ideas

Cheesy pizza-topped chicken with mixed salad

Sometimes when you jump on the healthy eating bandwagon, the hardest part can be deciding what to eat. This delicious pizza-inspired chicken dish is perfect for all those struggling, as it’s a creative solution to bored plates and provides some inspiration for your cooking. Plus it includes some of our much-loved favourites, like cheese!

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ cheesy pizza-topped chicken with mixed salad

Miso tofu with stir-fried ginger greens

Ideal if you’re looking to shake up your mid-week lunches with something a little different. Tofu can be used as a health, vegan alternative to many meats and bought from most local supermarkets. Paired with some freshly stir-fried vegetables like pak choi and you’ve got a real winner.

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ miso tofu with stir-fried ginger greens

Halloumi dippers



These halloumi dippers are definitely not enough on their own for a filling lunch, but they make a great snack at a party or barbecue. They’re low in carbs, which is great if you’re trying to shed pounds or simply watch your weight, and can be a great substitute for fries and crips!

Get the recipe: Halloumi dippers

Fish finger sandwich

When you think of fish finger sandwiches, healthy is probably not the first things that pops into your mind but this will change with this Body Coach recipe. Joe Wicks shows how you can make everything from scratch, including the fish finger, in juts 25 mins – so being busy is not even an excuse to not make this delicious sandwich! If you’re watching your weight or simply want a less filling meal, you can serve the fish fingers with a fresh green salad.

Get the recipe: Fish finger sandwich

Goan fish curry

If you need a quick and nutritious lunch, Joe Wicks’ fish curry recipe is ideal for you. Ready in just 15 mins and with plenty of protein-packed fish, this Lean in 15 Goan fish curry can also be made ahead if you want to prep your meals. If you’re not a big fish fan, Joe Wicks recommends making this tasty curry with chicken instead.

Get the recipe: Goan fish curry

Chicken with hash browns



Who knew hash browns could be healthy? Joe Wicks has given them a makeover so that they taste fantastic but don’t pile on the calories. Crisp and golden, this is one the best Body Coach recipes, with a moreish savoury hit perfect for lazy weekend lunches.

Get the recipe: Chicken with hash browns

Spiced prawns and potatoes



For a super speedy midweek lunch these spiced prawns from the Body Coach meals are perfect. The addition of potatoes means you’ll get a good hit of carbohydrates too, to see you through the day.

Get the recipe: Spiced prawns and potatoes

Joe Wicks’ Lean in 15 dinner ideas

Creamy chickpea curry loaded sweet potato

There’s nothing quite like a warming curry for dinner. This chickpea curry loaded sweet potato offers the best of two worlds – it’s filling while also being healthy, and an exciting recipe to add to your cooking repertoire.

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ creamy chickpea curry loaded sweet potato

Joe Wicks’ Tex-Mex loaded sweet potato wedges

Fancy a side of sweet potato fries with a healthy twist? Packed with vitamins and fibre, these Tex-Mex Loaded Sweet Potato Wedges are a healthy alternative to regular chips – and, did we mention they’re vegan!

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ Tex-Mex loaded sweet potato wedges

10-min Joe Wicks’ halloumi and cashew curry

A tasty vegetarian halloumi curry is a tasty mid-week dinner the whole family will love. If you’re trying to cut out meat from your diet, this is a perfect veggie meal you can throw together in just 10 mins.

Get the recipe: 10-min Joe Wicks’ halloumi and cashew curry

Joe Wicks’ chicken and orzo bake

This chicken and orzo bake is a brilliant dinner for the whole family and it’s on the table in 30 minutes! You can also prepare the recipe ahead of time and freeze any leftovers for another time.

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ chicken and orzo bake

Joe Wicks’ cod burgers with sweet potato fries

The cod burgers from the Body Coach are going to become a firm family favourite in no time! This recipe comes from Joe Wicks’ 30-minute meals. Although it takes a little longer than his other recipes, it is so worth the wait! Don’t like cod? Joe says you can also use any type of white fish or even a chicken breast.

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ cod burgers with sweet potato fries

Joe Wicks’ Roast beef



If you love a good Sunday roast but want to make an effort to have a healthier diet, then you’ll love Joe Wicks simplified Sunday roast recipe. This dish is served with plenty of greens to fill you up, as well as a deliciously cheesy cauliflower bake and a swede and carrot mash, so you’ll be getting plenty of flavour but for less calories!

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ Roast beef

Joe Wicks’ McLeanie turkey burger

Sometimes you just really fancy a burger, but what if you’re watching your weight? Joe Wicks’ lean turkey burger has all the flavour but none of the extra calories that could ruin your progress. Joe uses lean turkey meat, which is much lower in fat that beef, and shows you how to make the burgers from scratch so you can add all the flavour yourself and know exactly what’s going in your burger – all in 15 mins!

Get the recipe: McLeanie turkey burger

Joe Wicks’ chicken pie



This Lean in 15 chicken pie recipe takes 60 minutes to whip up, but it’s so worth the wait! Joe’s healthy chicken pie uses filo pastry as it has less fat and less calories than puff pastry. It’s also high in protein because of the chicken.

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ chicken pie

Joe Wicks’ naughty steak burritos with pineapple salsa



These zesty Mexican burritos are the perfect training day meal. Packed with double carbs and lean protein-rich steak they’ll keep you fuller for longer while helping your muscles recover from their work out.

Get the recipe: Naughty steak burritos

Joe Wicks’ big beefy meat balls



The famous Body Coach meatballs! Using a few clever substitutes and shortcuts, like coconut oil and ready made meatballs, this Body Coach recipe is ideal if you’re looking to get fit and healthy.

Get the recipe: Big beefy meatballs

Joe Wicks’ crispy bacon and cauliflower pasta bake

This creamy and filling cauliflower pasta dish will soon become a family favourite – and it’s ridiculously easy to make. It’s a healthier version of your traditional cheesy pasta bake.

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ crispy bacon and cauliflower pasta bake

Lean in 15 vegetarian ideas

Joe Wicks’ Turkish eggs

Joe’s recipe for Turkish eggs is great at any time of day and only takes 15 minutes to prep. The recipe serves one but it’s so easy to scale up depending on how many people you’re cooking for.

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ Turkish eggs

Joe Wicks’ vegan chickpea curry with tomato and spinach

Joe’s vegan chickpea curry is packed with goodness and is so easy to cook. Once you’ve made this vegan chickpea curry you’ll never want a shop-bought sauce again. You’ll be amazed at how much flavour can come from such few ingredients!

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ vegan chickpea curry with tomato and spinach

Joe Wicks’ lentil Bolognese

This veggie twist on a family favourite and it’s perfect for those who are trying to cut down on meat and save some money! Make ahead and reheat for lunch or freeze for a rainy day…

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ lentil Bolognese

Joe Wicks’ Veggie Super Bowl



If you’d like to include more veg in your diet or wouldn’t mind having a bit less meat, this Joe Wicks’ vegetarian recipe is definitely for you. Packed with protein from the chickpeas and lentils and goodness from all the veg, it’s the perfect tasty lunch to take into work.

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ Veggie Super Bowl

Lean in 15 dessert ideas

Joe Wicks’ chocolate and orange popcorn squares



Who doesn’t like a treat every now and then? Joe recommends making a little something from scratch so you can control what you put in. These delicious chocolate and orange popcorn squares are the perfect treat…

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ chocolate and orange popcorn squares

These Body Coach recipes from Joe Wicks are just to get you started. If you’re keen to follow the Body Coach 90 day plan more closely then keep checking back for more ideas, or buy one Joe Wicks’ books Lean in 15 or 30 Minute Meals.

Joe has hundreds of recipes that will keep you feeling full and on track to achieve your health and fitness goals. Plus, he often shares recipes, hints and tips on his Instagram, so keep your eyes peeled there, too!