What are the healthiest crisps? 6 options for the least processed (plus, how to make your own)

Crisps are one of the most popular snacks on the market - enjoyed in a lunchbox, as an after-school snack, or as an appetiser - but how healthy are they and do you really know what's in your favourite packet?

Until recently, choosing the healthiest food options was usually based on calories and fat content. But, as our awareness of ultra-processed foods and their impact on our health (and our children's health ) has increased, we're now far more concerned with the way our food has been made - and what's been added to boost it's flavour and shelf-life.

It’s not just about the sugar, fat and salt anymore, it’s about preservatives, additives and e-numbers. Crisps are a prime example of an ultra-processed food - particularly flavoured crisps that tend to include many unnatural flavourings or colourings.

For years, we've been misled by labels and marketing to think that because a packet of crisps under 100 calories it's the healthiest choice, but nutritionally this not always the case. Take Quavers for example, just 86 calories per pack - but the ingredients include flavour enhancers (monosodium glutamate, disodium 5'ribonucleotide), potassium chloride and colour (annatto norbixin). Whereas, a 30g pack of Tyrells has 146 calories and is made with just three ingredients; Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, and Sea Salt,

Healthiest crisps that are shop-bought

1. Natural crisps

When looking for healthier crisps, the lesson is to seek out those with the least ingredients. The least processed tend to have just three; potato, oil and salt. These crisps are by far healthier than the ones pumped with flavourings, however, still need to be eaten in moderation they can contain high levels of fat. If that's a consideration, we recommend Simply Roasted, which contain far less oil. Also, look out for high levels of salt and opt for plain when you can - such as Trafo's organic natural potato chips.

Three brand we love:

2. Extra virgin olive oil potato crisps

As outlined above, crisps are traditionally made with oil - most commonly sunflower or vegetable. These oils are highly processed, so are even better option is to chose crisps made with extra virgin olive oil instead. However, be warned - these can be quite a pricey option. You might prefer to buy them in bulk - if you can resist eating too many each day.

Three brand we love:

3. Plain or lightly salted popcorn

Before you reach for that bag of crisps, have you considered popcorn? Popcorn, particularly plain popcorn that doesn’t contain added sugar, salt or flavourings is a great alternative. You could even try making popcorn at home.

According to the American Heart Association ; “When it's air-popped and lightly seasoned, popcorn is an efficiently healthy snack. That's because it is a whole grain, and high-fiber whole grains have been linked to a lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, some cancers, and other health problems.”

Three brand we love:

4. Lentil crisps

Another contender worth considering when you’re craving a packet of crisps is crisps made with lentils. These types of crisps are usually lower in fat which makes them a great option if you are trying to eat a little healthier, however just like regular crisps, they contain added salt and should only be eaten in moderation.

The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health says; “Lentils are low in sodium and saturated fat, and high in potassium, fiber, folate, and plant chemicals called polyphenols that have antioxidant activity.” That being said, you probably won’t get all the nutritional benefits of lentils from a packet of lentil crisps.

Three brand we love:

Vegetable crisps

Similar to lentil crisps, vegetable crisps are a healthier option compared to ultra-processed crisps with additives and preservatives for example. According to Diabetes UK , just like regular potato crisps, you need to check the ingredients and nutritional content before consuming; “Fairly new to the market and hailed as being a healthier choice, watch out for the fat and salt content of veggie crisps. With most options scoring red for fat and amber for saturated fat, sugars and salt, you are probably better off making your own at home where you can control the ingredients - a far cheaper option, too! If chosen wisely, this option can be higher in fibre and often offers additional vitamins and minerals to its traditional potato counterpart.”

Making your own vegetable crisps can be easily done at home, however, if you’re looking for a convenient shopbought variety we’d recommend Tyrrells, Kettle, Eat Real, and Emily. Some supermarkets even produce their own brand of vegetable crisps:



Three brand we love:

6. Multigrain and wholegrain

Last, but certainly not least are multigrain and wholegrain crisps. These tend to be harder to come by and are usually flavoured with questionable ingredients, however, once you’re familiar with reading food product labels, you’ll spot the UPFs a mile away.

Sunbites are an example of this, made with 82% wholegrain however a large number of flavourings are included from sweet chilli seasoning to tomato powder to paprika and garlic powder making them a good choice if you’re looking for wholegrain, but not the best in regards to how processed they are.

Wholegrain is great if you’re looking for fibre, something to keep you fuller for longer. The NHS says; “There is strong evidence that eating plenty of fibre (commonly referred to as roughage) is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and bowel cancer. Choosing foods with fibre also makes us feel fuller, while a diet rich in fibre can help digestion and prevent constipation.” That being said, you probably won’t get these health benefits from a packet of wholegrain or multigrain crisps so you’re best to opt for more organic sources of fibre including legumes, apples, avocado, almonds and more.

To satisfy that crunch you get from crisps, choose wholegrain crackers like Ryvita, Kallo wholegrain rice cakes, or Nairns wholegrain crackers.

Three brand we love:

The healthiest crisps are homemade

The best way to ensure you’re getting the healthiest option is to choose homemade. Of course, making crisps at home takes time and effort, but at least you know exactly what is going into each handful and you can control how much salt and oil you use, you can experiment with other vegetables and get the kids to help out too. Encouraging children to get involved in cooking and teaching them about where food comes from is a great way to help them make healthier food choices as they grow.

Make your own potato crisps - It’s much easier than you may think to make potato crisps at home, plus they can be a great way to use up leftover potato skin too. Our potato peel crisps recipe is easy to follow and takes just 15 minutes in total including the 10-minute cooking time. All you need is four large potato skins, half a tablespoon of olive oil, and optional seasoning of your choice. Toss the peeled potato skins in oil and bake in the oven until golden and crisp. Yes, it’s that easy.

- It’s much easier than you may think to make potato crisps at home, plus they can be a great way to use up leftover potato skin too. Our is easy to follow and takes just 15 minutes in total including the 10-minute cooking time. All you need is four large potato skins, half a tablespoon of olive oil, and optional seasoning of your choice. Toss the peeled potato skins in oil and bake in the oven until golden and crisp. Yes, it’s that easy. Make your own vegetable crisps - Another favourite of ours to make at home are vegetable crisps. Our simple vegetable crisps recipe is a great guide for turning beetroot, sweet potato, and parsnips into crisps - and would work just as well with other root vegetables too.

- Another favourite of ours to make at home are vegetable crisps. Our simple is a great guide for turning beetroot, sweet potato, and parsnips into crisps - and would work just as well with other root vegetables too. Make your own popcorn - To make popcorn at home all you need is popcorn kernels and a popcorn maker (unless you want to try the microwave or on the hob method?) There are plenty of popcorn makers out there, but we’d recommend VonShef retro popcorn maker, Lakeland electric popcorn maker with bowl and the Giles & Posner popcorn maker.

What we considered when choosing the healthiest crisps

When it comes to choosing which crisps are healthy or not it's all about how processed the crisps are and what nutritional content is included - be it salt, fats, and saturated fats. We opted for minimal processing and salt, we favoured minimally processed crisp alternatives, and went for options you can easily make at home.