These potato peel crisps are perfect way to use up leftover potato peelings.

The humble spud is a UK staple, with the average Brit consuming around 130kg a year. That’s a lot of potatoes – and also a lot of peelings destined for the bin. But why waste them? Potato skins are no less nutritious than their fleshy interiors and are a great source of fibre. They need to be used quickly, but this simple recipe can be rustled up while you’re busy making the evening meal. Just mix with oil and seasoning, pop them on a baking tray and whack them in the oven. The result is homemade crisps with all the crunch and flavour of shop bought, without the guilt that comes with them. The best bit? They are, quite literally, cheap as chips.

Ingredients Potato peel

1-2 tsp of oil

Salt and pepper, for seasoning

Cumin, paprika or chilli powder (optional)

Method Pre-heat your oven to 200C. First of all you will need to peel your potatoes with a potato peeler. The skin might be too thick if you use a knife.

Potato peel does not keep well, so get the peelings straight onto a baking tray.

Drizzle the oil over your peelings and sprinkle over your chosen seasoning/spices.

Use your hands to mix everything together, until the peelings are evenly coated in the oil and seasoning.

Make sure the peelings are in an even layer and then place into the oven until slightly brown and crunchy, about 8-10 minutes.

Top tip for making potato peel crisps

You can try other vegetable peelings, like carrot and parsnip. The peel lasts for up to three days, if wrapped well and stored in the fridge.

