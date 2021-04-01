We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dr Hilary Jones has said that Covid-19 vaccinations for children are 'very likely' in the future.

The UK has seen millions of people over 40 get their Covid-19 vaccines, even the Queen has had her second jab.

Now Good Morning Britain’s Dr Hilary Jones says that children are very likely to be vaccinated especially with our roadmap out of lockdown and potential third wave on the way.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh and Charlotte Hawkins, Dr Hilary said that while there are no plans to vaccinate children yet, it is very likely that they will be in the future.

He said, “Of course we want to make sure that secondary school-aged children are immune, and the trials that we’ve seen so far strongly suggested that there are good antibody levels.”

He continued, “They’re much less likely to transmit the virus to parents and to grandparents. And it means that schools can stay open, it means that the vulnerable children are protected, it means we reduce the spread of disease.”

He also warned viewers to be cautious because we may be facing a third wave, as people continue to flout the remaining restrictions, and Europe is in “real trouble”.

Pfizer and BioNTech have claimed that their vaccines are 100% effective in young people between the ages of 12 and 15.

Dr. Hilary said that even though there are no immediate plans, it is likely that children will get a vaccine at some point, as some children are vulnerable to Covid and it will help protect everyone in the future. He explained, “We want to protect them against Covid-19 as well because some children have been seriously ill or dying.”

He said that trials have already begun for vaccinating young people and that “we vaccinate children with lots of different vaccines, there is no difference about vaccinating them against diphtheria, typhoid, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella, you name it, to Covid-19”.