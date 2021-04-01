We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen made her first public appearance in five months yesterday, going without a face mask as she met with Royal Australian Air Force personnel.

The Queen went maskless at her first public appearance since last year as it’s thought she’s received her second dose of the Covid vaccine.

Her Majesty, 94, was given her first jab back in January and has spent lockdown at Windsor Castle in her royal bubble.

The royal engagement is the first the Queen has conducted in public in almost half a year, having spent lockdown at Windsor Castle.

The appearance was made in honour of the centenary of the Air Force and wreath was laid on Her Majesty’s behalf before she met serving RAAF personnel.

The Queen admitted she was “delighted” to be out for her first public engagement since November last year.

“It is a rather nice day. I’m delighted to be here,” she told those she met at the special event.

The Queen was last seen conducting royal work out in public when she led the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London on November 8th.

The monarch made yesterday’s outing without her husband, Prince Philip, who recently underwent an heart operation during his longest ever hospital stint.

He returned to Windsor Castle in March and issued a statement thanking the medical staff who cared for him.

For most of the year, the Queen and the rest of The Firm have joined the world in communicating over Zoom and video calls.

The Queen is thought to have had the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, having been given her first jab in early January.

“Given the Queen has decided to make a public appearance so close to 12 weeks after the announcement of receiving her first vaccine it is clear she has already had her second,” a source told The Sun.

“Aides won’t have wanted to put her at any risk.

“It is obviously much more reassuring to know that anyone who has received two doses of the vaccine is so well protected — even aged 94.”