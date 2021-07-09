We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meditation just got real after Deezer launched its Top 10 Meditation playlists to listen to in HiFi.

Meditation playlists are proving to be more popular than ever before – but as we seek out the perfect place to practice there’s a simple subscription that will make meditation hassle-free.

We all know how tricky it can be to find a quiet corner of your home that’s completely distraction-free, whether the TV is on, the pets are wanting attention or there’s something that is simply not drowning out the background noise enough for you to completely relax.

But fear not as Deezer has launched its new HiFi sound (high fidelity) setting as part of its subscription package – for £14.99 a month and it is literally a haven for zoning out and reducing anxiety.

Forget hearing the rain outside, you’ll be immersed in a tropical shower so inclusive that you’ll wake up and wonder why you’re not soaking.

With a 206% increase of meditation playlists in the last year alone, Deezer has pulled together its Top 10 picks, so you don’t have to waste time finding the right tracks to give you the most Zen for your money!

Meditation – Top 10 HiFi playlists on Deezer

Listening to meditation music in ‘high fidelity’ audio means you can hear every tiny detail, helping you to hear added layers of depth in your wellbeing tracks, all you need is your own pair of noise-cancelling headphones or Aldi’s apple airpod dupes for the ultimate chill-out experience any time you like – and what’s better is it’s cheaper than visiting a spa.

Splash the cash you would save on a new pair of luxury headphones, there are plenty of deals around, Amazon is currently selling Sony h.ear on 3 wireless headphones and they’re on offer for £139 (RRP £165) saving you £26.

And you can also enhance the sounds by using a homemade glitter jar to add the extra touch of visionary relaxation.

Alice Jacq, Global Moods Editor at Deezer explained the popularity of Meditation, she said, “During this tough year, wellbeing content has been so important to help people relax and bring comfort. It’s great to see so many people using high fidelity sound to deepen their meditation and find inner peace. HiFi fans are discovering that, with the right audio equipment, they can hear all the rich detail of a track to really elevate the experience. We hope that listening in lossless quality can help even more people fully immerse themselves into their mindfulness practice.”

If you want to enhance your meditation, you can sign up to Deezer HiFi and get the first three months free, with payments of £14.99 per month thereafter.