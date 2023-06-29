These TikTok famous UV stickers are THE "summer must have" for parents - here's why

One TikTok mum has shared a "summer must have" that helps her know when to reapply sun cream - and it's perfect for parents with young kids.

Temperatures have soared in the UK in recent weeks, meaning many of us have been stocking up on the best sun cream and sun cream for your face, while families are looking for the best sunscreen for kids that will keep them protected while they run around in the garden and dip in and out of the paddling pool.

Getting sun cream on your child can be a challenge in itself, and once it's applied it's hard to know when you need to top up. Thankfully, one TikTok mum has shared a genius product that removes the need for guesswork.

Mum-of-one Natalia Rodriguez shared the UV stickers on her TikTok, and the video has since been viewed more than 11 million times. After applying one of the purple stickers to her skin, she applied sun cream all over the exposed area - turning the sticker clear. Later on, the sticker has turned purple again - signalling that it's time to reapply.

SPOTMYUV UV Detection Stickers for Sunscreen | £15.50 - Amazon SPOTMYUV is safe for children aged 3+ and each sticker lasts up to 12 hours or 6 sunscreen applications. At £15.50 for a pack of 16, that's less than £1 per spot.

How to use UV stickers to avoid sunburn

Peel the sticker from the pack and apply to an exposed area of skin Apply sun cream all over the body, going over the sticker to ensure the same coverage is achieved on both the sticker and skin The sunshine will turn the sticker clear once in direct sunlight When the sticker turns purple again, it's time to reapply sun cream

If using the stickers, always follow the guidance on your sun cream as well and remember that overexposure to the sun is dangerous - even when using sun cream.

Natalia's followers were impressed with the UV stickers, with one user commenting, "No way this is so cool," while another wrote, "This is genius! Where do I buy them?" Several users also wanted to know if the stickers would leave you with a tan line, but Natalia replied to one comment saying, "They don’t, but it would be so cute!!"

In another video Natalia posted showing how the stickers worked, she ran her hand under a tap to demonstrate that they stay on in water too. One mum commented under the video, "Perfect for kids, I need this for my little girl I never know when I need to reapply until it’s too late".

Natalia replied saying, "I use them on my daughter. I put the sticker on her back, so she can’t take it off. They work perfectly!!"

What do UV stickers do?

UV stickers indicate when sun cream needs to be reapplied. The way these stickers work is by using skin-mimicking technology, to absorb and release sun cream at the same rate as skin. This means you can have a clear view of your kids' sun protection in real-time, whether they're in the pool, running around the garden or just lying on a lounger.

How long do UV stickers last?

UV stickers last for around 12 hours, or 6 sun cream applications. This means you don't need to use a new UV sticker each time you reapply sun cream.

If the sticker doesn't turn clear after applying sun cream, your sunscreen may not be a high-enough SPF, it may have expired, or you may not have applied enough of it.

Do UV stickers work?

UV stickers work to remind you when you need to reapply sun cream, but they cannot protect you from sun damage if you are not applying sun cream properly.

The American Academy of Dermatology Association recommends most adults need 1 ounce - or enough to fill a shot glass - of sun cream to fully cover their body, and you should reapply sunscreen every two hours, or immediately after swimming or sweating.

