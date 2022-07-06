When to apply for secondary school 2023: And how many should you apply for?

When to apply for secondary school 2023 is at the forefront of parents’ and carers’ minds. While it might feel early, schools actually start accepting applications from the 1st of September.

Basically, when schools break for summer , is when that secondary school applications ball starts rolling. The reason for this is that councils then have time to allocate children before the date when secondary school places are announced. It also gives parents the chance to launch a school appeal if their child doesn't get the school they want . Before you choose a school it's always worth going to visit it. And before you do that, it's always good to have a few questions for a primary school to hand.

Important to note: Even if the primary school your child goes to has links to the secondary school, you are not guaranteed a place. It is still necessary to apply for a secondary school place. This isn't always an easy process and it can take a while, so it's best to begin secondary school applications as soon as possible.

When to apply for secondary school 2023?

Secondary school applications open 9am on Thursday 1st September 2022. Though, each local council may open its applications on a different date; find out your area’s opening application date on Gov.co.uk . If your child is born between 1 September 2011 and 31 August 2012, they are due to start secondary school in September 2023.

The deadline for applications - nationwide - is Monday 31st October 2023. The gov.co.uk site warns: ‘Your child is less likely to be offered a place at their chosen schools if you miss the deadline for applications.’

To apply for a private school, contact the school directly for information on applications as this goes through them directly.

If your child has an Education Health and Care Plan (EHCP) there is a different process for secondary school applications. Contact the Special Educational Needs team at your local council.

What month do you apply for secondary school UK?

Applications can be made between 1 September and 31 October 2022. If you have children in Year 5 then you may be already getting ready for the application process to year 7 in September 2023.

When should I start looking at secondary schools?

Secondary School Open Days are usually open to children in Year 5. If there are grammar schools in your area, it's definitely worth looking at schools at the start of Year 5 so you can decide whether you want your child to sit the 11+.

If you know where you want your child to go, applications for a secondary school can happen once your child starts Year 6.

Open days are often advertised by schools and provide important insights into a school's ethos and learning culture and are an important deciding factor when choosing a school.

How many secondary schools should I apply for?

You can apply for up to six secondary schools, listing them in order of preference. Only listing one or two does not improve your chances of being offered a place.

Consider each school's admissions policies and previous years' application rates to see whether your child is likely to be offered a place. You cannot list independent (fee-paying) schools on the application form.

What do I do when the applications open?

Stay calm. We know there’s a lot to do for time-poor parents. Here are some tips shared with us from parents who have gone through secondary school applications;

keep a record of all your username and passwords you use when you register online

register and apply online between 1 September to 31 October 2022. You can amend the application as many times as you need up to 31 October. You do not have to wait until you have the results of selection or aptitude tests

remember to register for any other aptitude tests, for example If living in Kent there is a ‘Medway Test (11+)

Make one choices a school in your catchment area

Use all 5 preferences when you apply

When are places announced?

You will here whether your child got their first choice school on Wednesday 1st March 2023, here’s what happens after the closing date and the National Offer Day;

applications are processed, addresses checked

applications are ranked per school and checked

all offers are recorded and highest offer possible matched

exchanges of files with other local authorities for schools outside the area and applicants applying from other local authorities

offers are drafted and prepared

offers are finalised and outcomes ready in time for Wednesday 1 March 2023

Deadline for acceptances Wednesday 15 March 2023.

