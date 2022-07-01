Dreaming about being pregnant: Dream analyst explores what it really means

Dreaming about being pregnant isn’t always about bearing children or wanting to be pregnant, it could indicate feelings about another change or goal in your life.

People often wonder 'what does my dream mean?' and when you look closer it's not always so simple. Contrary to beliefs, dreaming about being pregnant isn’t one of the more subtle (and non-medical) early signs of pregnancy , nor is it always about about being a mother.

Dream analyst Matthew Bose tells us; “Dreams in sleep, are what thinking is when we’re awake. And, while most dreams tend to be about current concerns, they are often symbolic and so it’s best not take them literally.”

Dreaming about being pregnant

Dreaming about being pregnant might not necessarily be about pregnancy at all, Matthew tells us. “Indeed, we use the metaphor of being pregnant to describe a lot of experiences – for example as a metaphor for creativity and ideas or as a metaphor of containment of feelings.”

For example, we talk about being pregnant with feelings, he says. “We say things like ‘I’m full of ideas’ or ‘this idea is in development’, usually in reference to something that needs evolving.”

As we know pregnancy has a cycle; conception, gestation and birth. “We conceive ideas", Matthew tells us. "In other words a thought or an idea comes to us, and then we might ‘gestate it’ sit on it, and think about it.

He adds: "If we dream about ‘morning sickness’, it might mean we are ‘pregnant with feelings’ that we’re sick of having, that we want gone.”

According to the National Sleep Foundation , the average person dreams four to six times per night. And, you could spend up to 2 hours dreaming in the course of a night’s sleep.

Dreams are often about our emotional concerns, Matthew tells us. "MRI scans show that the parts of our brains that deal with the processing of emotional events are up to 30% more active when we are in REM sleep than when we are awake."

Cognitive scientists note how often we use metaphorical concepts when we are thinking or talking about emotional states in our daily language.

We take them for granted most of the time when we are using them so we don’t notice, Matthew says. "A typical example might be a statement like, 'Love is a Journey' – so when we say to someone or think 'my relationship has reached the end of the road' we know exactly what we’re talking about.

"The theory is that when we dream we will see the metaphor in image form – in other words we might literally be on a ship out at sea with our partner."

What does it mean when you dream of being pregnant?

Dreaming about being pregnant may mean you want to be pregnant, or it may mean there are big changes evolving in your life that you are pondering and thinking at length about.

Matthew tells us, "... If we are trying to understand our dreams about pregnancy, a good way to start would be to think about the current context of our lives and what could be going on that we need to give attention to.

"Sometimes it may be obvious to us, at other times we may need to hold the image in mind and let it gradually unfold as the dream might be about an emotional or deep experience which is below the level of our waking conscious."

