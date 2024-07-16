The Elvie wearable breast pump is the smallest and quietest on the market - don't miss this exclusive discount offer

Amazon Prime Day is here once again and this year brings some fantastic offers from Elvie, the British disruptive femtech brand that's shaking up health and wellbeing with a range of radical female-first technology products for women.

During Amazon's two-day sale on the 16th and 17th of July, Elvie is offering up to 25% off their award-winning products, so if you've got top-tier baby gear tastes but not an A-lister's budget, this is your moment to snap up some cutting edge parenting tech for a fraction of the usual price. It's easily one of the best Prime Day baby deals I've seen this year.

You can bag the Elvie single pump for £215.20 at Amazon, which is 20% off the usual price of £269, leaving a rather lovely £53.80 in your pocket - more than enough to treat yourself to a little something from our roundup of the best Prime Day beauty deals, perhaps?Here’s a look at the Amazon Prime Day Elvie deals:



Elvie Single Pump - £269 | £215.20 Save 20% The Elvie Pump is a slimline, wearable electric breast pump. It's actually the smallest and quietest pump on the market, featuring Piezo-Powered™ technology and a Quiet Mark seal of approval. With SmartRhythm™ personalisation settings, you can tailor the pump to your needs, optimising milk output without sacrificing comfort. You can control it via your phone, monitor your milk volume in real-time, and even track your pumping history effortlessly. There's a double version on offer for £399.20 at Amazon too, down from £499.

Elvie Stride Double Pump - £299 | £224.25 Save 25% Powerful, but comfortable, Elvie Stride weighs less than 150g per cup and collects milk inside your bra while a small hub sits outside your bra, which you can clip onto your clothes. That way, you (and your hands) are free to pump milk wherever you please. Stride also connects to the free Elvie app, which allows you to control the pump remotely, save preferred settings and track pumping history.

Elvie Trainer - £169 | £126.75 Save 25% The Elvie Trainer is a smart Kegel trainer designed to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles, which are crucial for core stability and bladder control. It connects to an app that guides you through exercises and games, helping you improve your technique and track progress over time. Given that pelvic floor issues affect 1 in 3 women and up to 80% of new mums, this is a piece of kit that I'm delighted more mums might pocket this Prime Day.

Elvie Curve - £34.99 | £27.99 Save 20% The Elvie Curve is a manual breast pump that sits discreetly in your bra, allowing you to collect milk effortlessly. It can be used while breastfeeding, pumping, or whenever your breast feels full. Simply press the silicone pouch to activate continuous natural suction, collecting up to 120ml of milk at a time.

Why Choose Elvie?

Why should men have all the fancy tech?! You've got to love that Elvie's mission is to revolutionise women’s health and wellbeing on a global scale by using radical female-first technology to create the kind of products that women want, need and deserve.

Elvie products are designed to provide comfort, efficiency, and ease of use, whether you're a new mum or a seasoned parent. Their breast pumps have won over 100 awards and are loved by the likes of Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian, and Daisy Lowe.

Let's get some real talk out the way before you buy, though. During Amazon Prime Day, it can be tricky to work out whether you're actually saving money or just being spun a clever marketing trick. Let me assure you that this is a legit deal direct from Elvie themselves. They even gave us the heads up that this deal was on its way a few day ago so that we could plan to share it with GoodtoKnow readers because once Prime Day ends tomorrow night, the price will be back to normal.

Should you buy the Elvie breast pump?

The Elvie breast pump gets a lot of interest, with a surprising number of people regularly posing the question 'Is Elvie breast pump worth it?' to the internet gods. No wonder - there's not much else out there in the world of breast pumps and this is an expensive bit of baby gear.

But listen, do yourself a favour and just trust me when I say yes, it's worth it - especially with these crack-a-lacking Elvie Prime Day discounts. I'm speaking as a mum who breastfed her three babies and who has been writing about parenting kit and baby gear for more than a decade. No other product comes close and this is hands-down (see what I did there?!) one of the best breast pumps money can buy. I say this with confidence because every single mum I've ever asked to review an Elvie product has absolutely raved about it.

As we said in our Elvie Pump review, this is the perfect pump for a busy mum who is prepared to spend a bit extra on a premium wearable design that will truly make life as a breastfeeding mum that little bit easier. We particularly recommend this breast pump if you love gadgets and appreciate excellent design. Our tester agreed, too: 'From taking this out of the box to everyday use and cleaning, it's clear that Elvie has put a lot of thought into making it as simple and hassle-free as possible. It's an expensive product but the design, ease of use, the functionality of the app, and the overall appearance of the pump make it feel like a top-notch item. It also looks great and it's truly portable.'

Founded in 2013 by Tania Boler, Elvie's team includes world-class engineers, designers and business minds committed to developing products that improve women’s lives, revolutionising categories which had been overlooked for many years, including breast pumps and pelvic floor health.



Looking for more shopping inspiration this Prime Day? Have a peek at our guide to the best breast pumps or get a jump on your Christmas shopping with the best Prime Day toy deals.