Adele confirms romance with Rich Paul on fun-filled date

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pop sensation Adele has finally gone public with her rumoured boyfriend, Rich Paul.

The singer—who recently revealed her incredible body transformation—packed on the PDA with Rich at the US basketball finals in Arizona last weekend.

And according to The Sun, the pair were spotted on a double date just days later with another couple at a posh restaurant in New York.

So who is Adele’s new fella? Rich is an American sports agent who represents the likes of LeBron James, Trey Lyles and Eric Bledsoe.

He was named in Forbes’ list of the world’s top 10 most powerful sports agents and has an estimated worth of £33million.

While it’s the first time the couple have been out in public together, it seems their relationship has been common knowledge within the sports circle for a while now, according to ESPN announcer Brian Windhorst.

Speaking on the Lowe Post podcast, he said, “Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele.

“Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together.”

Adele has had a whirlwind few years since splitting from her husband, Simon Konecki, in 2019. The couple’s divorce was only just finalised earlier this year, with them agreeing on joint custody of their eight-year-old son, Angelo.

In a statement at the time a spokesperson said, “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly.”

Since moving to LA, Adele has transformed her lifestyle and shed 7st in the process.

As rumours of extreme diets and exercise regimes swirled, the star’s personal trainer for the tour, Pete Geracimo, took to Instagram. He revealed that Adele’s weight loss wasn’t the reason she started her fitness journey, but rather to get back into exercise after giving birth, improve her overall health and boost her immune system, alongside other goals.

He said in his post: “When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery.”

“When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice.”