Adele's exciting summer plans with Rich Paul rumored to include huge event

Adele is reportedly planning a summer wedding to boyfriend Rich Paul, after moving in with the US sports mogul last year.

The British superstar has been dating the 41-year-old since the summer of 2021, after reportedly meeting him a few years prior at a mutual friend's birthday party.

The A-list couple, who live together in a $58 million Los Angeles mansion with Adele's son, Angelo, is now reportedly engaged.

"Per my very reliable sources, I can confirm that yes, Adele and Rich Paul are planning a summer wedding," celebrity gossip site, Deux Moi (opens in new tab), shared in a newsletter.

Speculation about the couple's presumed nuptials, which will mark the Grammy-winner's second time getting married, has only been exacerbated by the diamond ring Adele's been wearing at her Las Vegas shows. The dazzling rock, estimated to be worth a whopping half a million pounds, is rumored to hail from bespoke jewelry designer, Lorraine Schwartz.

In an interview with Elle (opens in new tab) magazine last year, Adele confirmed that she and Paul were not engaged despite having "never been in love like this."

"I'm obsessed with him," the 34-year-old admitted. "I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married." Adele divorced her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, in March 2021. The former couple reportedly remains on good terms however and today amicably co-parent their son Angelo together.

“I definitely want more kids," Adele continued. "I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music," she said.

In response to the showstopper ring she sported at the BRITS 2022, she explained, "I love high-end jewelry, boy!"

These sentiments echoed Adele's comments about her private life on The Graham Norton Show in February 2022, when she revealed that her rescheduled Las Vegas show couldn't wait until the following year because of her hopes to expand her family.

The singer said the residency "has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year," before adding, "Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby."

“I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me now and then and I won’t be in complete hiding. It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son.”