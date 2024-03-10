Got a kid who loves anime? Here are the 10 shows they’re probably watching, plus everything to know about the popular genre

If you have an anime loving child, check out this list of shows - from old favourites to brand new finds, you'll discover more about what they're getting stuck into.

Anime is a style of animation from Japan, defined by colourful hand-drawn or computer-generated graphics. Characters are often instantly recognisable and storylines of anime shows and movies are filled with fantastical themes - there has even been live-action versions of popular anime, including Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender. In Japan, any sort of animation is referred to as anime, whereas in the rest of the world, the term refers specifically to animation originating from Japan.

While other popular animations have covered the anxieties of modern parenting or encourages kids to face their fears, anime has been applauded for consistently teaching kids positive messages. The storylines often cover the power of resilience, self-discovery, and fighting for what's right. Its popularity around the world continues to soar - the increased availability of streaming platforms and anime titles being added to them, has seen a rise of the anime market. Reports suggest approximately 72 per cent of people watch anime regularly in the US, and the industry is currently worth around USD 31.23 billion and seeing annual growth rates.

If your kids love anime, take a look at this list of shows - there's something for all ages, from very small children, right up to teens. Some shows are only available to stream on Crunchyroll - for those unfamiliar with this platform, it's focused entirely on distributing anime films and television series. A free trial can be set up to try it out, with membership prices starting from £4.99 per month.

10 Anime shows for kids

1. Naruto

Age rating: 10+ | Where to watch: Prime Video, Crunchyroll

Naruto is a popular anime series based on the Masashi Kishimoto's manga series of the same name. The titular Naruto Uzumaki is ninja looking for recognition from those around him, harbouring dreams of becoming a Hokage, or village leader. The first series follows Naruto in his pre-teen years, with a sequel series named Naruto: Shippuden, set during his teens.

The show has garnered thousands of positive reviews online. One Google reviewer wrote "Naruto, a tale of epic proportions, has left an everlasting impression on my heart. The story line is nothing short of extraordinary, weaving a tapestry of emotions, action, and personal growth that resonates deeply with its viewers. From the very first episode to the exhilarating finale, Naruto's journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and the strength of the human spirit."

2. Haikyu!!

Age rating: 12+ | Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Haikyu!! is based on the manga series of the same name by Haruichi Furudate. The series follows Shoyo Hinata on a mission to achieve his dream of overcoming his short stature to become a great volleyball player. The Karasuno High School volleyball team also feature in the show, which has secondary storylines focusing on the relationship between Hinata and fellow player, Tobio Kageyama.

Also bringing in the positive reviews in droves, one Google reviewer wrote an emotional account of their experience watching it. They said "Just watch it and you'll know for yourself how outstanding Haikyu!! actually is! It has turned out to be a huge influence for me in a lot of ways. There's so much to learn from this anime and I'm not only talking about volleyball but life in general. You will fall in love with almost every character introduced throughout."

3. My Hero Academia

Age rating: 12+ | Where to watch: Crunchyroll

With six seasons and several films, My Hero Academia is quite the anime franchise. It's set in a world where the majority of the population have superpowers called 'Quirks.' Some enhanced by quirks go on to earn the title of Heroes, bringing those who abuse their Quirks to justice. Protagonist Izuku Midoriya hopes to become a Hero, despite not actually developing a Quirk. After meeting his hero All Might, Izuku is chosen by All Might to inherit his Quirk...

Looking at some reviews from young people on Common Sense Media, most of them enjoyed the show, but had a few warnings. They felt some of the female characters were over sexualised, and there were some inappropriate references. The series is said to be more violent than other anime shows aimed at the same audience age. Parents might want to take a look before deciding if they want their kids to see it.

4. Little Witch Academia

Age rating: 7+ | Where to watch: Netflix

This popular series is set at the Luna Nova Magical Academy, a prestigious school for young girls to undertake witch training. Atsuko 'Akko' Kagari arrives at Luna Nova Magical Academy, inspired by a witch named Shiny Chariot. Not having a magical background means Akko initially struggles until she a special relic - the Shiny Rod, left behind by Chariot which contains powerful magic...

Google reviewers suggest the series really is appropriate for much younger children, and parents enjoyed watching it with kids aged between 7 - 12. Some likened it to Harry Potter, with a similar plot depicting an arrival at a magical school, and the ensuing world building that draws you right in.

5. Avatar: The Last Airbender

Age rating: 6+ | Where to watch: Netflix, Sky, Paramount+

Currently a live action hit on Netflix, Avatar: The Last Airbender began life as a Nickelodeon cartoon in 2005. The action takes place in a world where humans are split between four nations - the Water Tribes, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Air Nomads. Each nation has people known as 'benders,' who have telekinetic abilities to manipulate the element corresponding to their nation. An 'Avatar' is a special individual with the power to bend all four elements.

The show was a huge hit, and one of the network's most successful animations for the 6-11 age group. It received critical acclaim for its cultural references and themes not often explored by kids, including genocide, imperialism, and freedom to choose. The series won multiple awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award and Kids' Choice Award. Parents enjoyed the show just as much as their kids, so if you're looking to get into anime with your little ones, this could be the perfect place to start.

6. The Legend of Korra

Age rating: 8+ | Where to watch: Netflix, Paramount+

If you and the kids loved Avatar: The Last Airbender, then you're sure to love its sequel. As ATLA before it, The Legend of Korra was created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon. The sequel ran for 52 episodes between April 2012, and December 2014. It was then continued in the form of a comic book series.

Set in a similarly ATLA universe, The Legend of Korra also depicts benders manipulating water, earth, fire, or air. Protagonist Korra, is the successor and reincarnation of Aang from the original series. As the world modernizes around her, Korra must act in the face of political and spiritual unrest.

7. School Babysitters

Age rating: 13+ | Where to watch: Crunchyroll

When their parents die suddenly in a plane crash, brothers Ryūichi and Kotarō are left orphaned and without a home. The pair are offered places at the prestigious Morinomiya Academy with free tuition and accommodation, on one condition - oldest brother Ryuichi must help out at the school's daycare, alongside his regular studies.

Despite the slightly older age rating, School Babysitters has been described as sweet and charming. One Google reviewer wrote "Wow, this anime really melts your heart with cute and wholesome moments with life lessons as extra baggage. If you want a heartwarming anime then this is the one. This anime had amazing voice actors, great animation, great life lessons."

8. Pokémon

Age rating: All ages | Where to watch: BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video

With countless series, movies, specials, video games and cards being swapped in playgrounds up and down the country, Pokémon has to be one of the most recognisable anime franchises. It began life as a pair of role-playing games, before becoming a Game Boy game. The manga series, trading cards and anime series followed, and the world soon went Pokémon crazy. It's now thought Pokémon could be the world's highest-grossing media franchise.

The franchise is largely suitable for kids of all ages, and therefore perfect for any really young children just starting their anime journey. Most of the series, films and specials are rated U, but some have a TV-7 rating for some very mild violence. It's also not difficult to find, and most households are likely to have a catchup or streaming service containing Pokémon somewhere.

9. Spy X Fmily

Age rating: 13+ | Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Spy X Family follows a spy who has to create a fake family as part of a mission. However, the daughter he adopts is a telepath, and the woman who takes on the role of his wife is a trained assassin. As a more recent anime television series, this one hit screens in April 2022, with a second season in 2023. A film called Spy X Family Code: White, was released in Japan in December 2023, and will make its way worldwide in 2024.

One Google reviewer wrote "A very fresh and new concept of an anime. A story about a spy that is required to find a new family for the mission is unusual. The comedy, action, plot, character development and animation works well together making it one of the best anime. The adventures of the characters get better as they become more of a family."

10. Ponyo

Age rating: 5+ | Where to watch: Netflix

If you want to give an anime movie a try, Ponyo is hugely popular. It's also family friendly, with an age rating of 5+, and is easily streamable on Netflix. The tale follows a goldfish princess who ventures to the shore. She meets a boy named Sosuke, who gives her the name Ponyo. As their friendship grows, Ponyo longs to become human, and she eventually becomes more humanlike. Sosuke's father tries to return her to the ocean, but she manages to escape. In breaking free, she spills a collection of magical elixirs that endanger Sosuke's village.

A Rotten Tomatoes audience member said "Ponyo is a sweetly innocent and charming adventure that while is certainly geared for children, has plenty of appeal for all ages. The theme of this movie is a simple yet true one and I enjoyed watching it. The characters are likable and the animation is gorgeously colourful."

