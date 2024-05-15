Ant McPartlin reveals son’s ‘trendy’ baby name - and a baby name expert believes the choice is set to rise in popularity

Ant McPartlin has just announced the name of his first child and we love his trendy choice - here's why you might too.

Congratulations are in order as Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie have just welcomed their first child together! Following their wedding in 2021 and a relatively secretive the pregnancy that saw the presenter sign off from long-time hit TV show Saturday Night Takeaway after 20 seasons, he has now announced the birth of his baby boy.

Using his and Dec's official Instagram account to share the news and reveal his son's unique name, he wrote, "Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!"

A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec) A photo posted by on

The unique baby name is an incredibly sweet choice and plays into a number of current baby naming trends, like the increasing popularity of unisex baby names. Plus, according to baby name experts Nameberry, Wilder is one of the fastest-rising boys' names and is on its way to becoming one of the most used baby names starting with a W.

But while the name is trendy today, it has long been in use and has incredibly traditional origins - meaning it also plays into another modern trend of old fashioned baby names making a comeback.

Speaking to GoodTo.com, SJ Strum, baby name consultant and YouTuber, said of Ant's choice, "Wilder may seem like a daring celebrity choice but it’s a favourite of parents-to-be who often use it as a more daring choice.

"It’s at 1,150 in the popularity lists in the UK and hits a number of name trends of the year such as the surnames as a first name trend. Originally an old English surname for someone who lived near uncultivated land, it's perfect for the I’m A Celeb jungle presenter."

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The name, the expert points out, also has celebrity ties. "Also it has celebrity pedigree with Gene Wilder and film maker Billy Wilder, one of the mainstays of Hollywood’s Golden Age," they added.

"The name is popular with modern parents who want to raise free spirited, independent thinkers as our next generation. The nature-themed name trend is huge since the pandemic when we all valued the outdoors so much so I think it’s an adorable playful name for the nations much loved presenter."

And, in addition to Wilder's first name paying tribute to nature, his middle name honours Anne-Marie's father, the expert says. "Patrick is a lovely choice to honour Anne-Marie’s father and shows how tribute names are still very much a tradition we want to keep."

If you're looking for the perfect name for you newborn, you're spoilt for choice! With a variety of spring baby names predicted to be popular in 2024, you can pick between everything from classic options to unique monikers. Or, if you're after something a little more unique, there are the top 20 rare baby names for 2024 or the 100 'most beautiful-sounding' baby names, according to science.