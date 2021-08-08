We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations are in order for Ant McPartlin and his new wife Anne-Marie Corbett who tied the knot during a lavish wedding on Saturday.





Ant McPartlin took to his Instagram account after the wedding ceremony to share a gorgeous photo of him and his new bride after they exchanged vows.

Posing outside their wedding venue, St Michael’s Church in Heckfield, in front of a specially constructed arch made of hydrangeas and roses, Ant raised a celebratory fist in the air as he held hands with Anne-Marie who looked beautiful in her bespoke gown.

Anne-Marie wore a silk one-shoulder dress designed by Suzanne Neville, which featured a fitted corset, full skirt with train, and hand-embellished floral detail on the bodice and skirt.

She teamed her dress with a cathedral-length raw-edged veil and a bouquet of purple and white flowers.

Ant, meanwhile, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo, the same outfit worn by his best friend and best man Declan Donnelly.

Captioning the photo, Ant simply wrote: “Mr and Mrs McPartlin!! ️.”

Fans and famous friends were quick to send congratulatory messages to the newlyweds, including Amanda Holden who posted clapping hands and two red heart emojis.

Ahead of the service, Amanda sent her well-wishes and apologises to the couple as she was forced to miss their big day due to her being on holiday with her family.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Amanda wrote: “So sorry we will miss @antanddec special day… we are still away. Sending our love and huge congratulations to Ant & Amzie on this amazing day.”

Those who did attend the wedding included Phillip Schofield, Cat Deeley and her husband Patrick Kielty, Christine and Frank Lampard, and Ant’s BGT co-stars Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

Ant and Anne-Marie, who was formerly his personal assistant, have been in a relationship since 2018.

They got together following Ant’s separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years, earlier in 2018.

Ant proposed in December 2020 with a gorgeous four-carat diamond ring, estimated to be worth £200,000.