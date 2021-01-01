We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mark Eden, the Coronation Street legend who played Alan Bradley on the long-running ITV soap, has died peacefully aged 92 following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Best known for playing Alan Bradley on Coronation Street in the 80s, the actor is survived by his wife and co-star Sue Nicholls, who plays Audrey Roberts.

His agent confirmed the sad news in a statement to the PA news agency earlier today. It said, ‘We are very sad to announce the death of actor Mark Eden.

‘He died peacefully, in hospital, earlier today, 1st Jan 2021. Mark had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for some time, and was hospitalised in November.’

The statement continued, ‘Mark, 92, had a long career spanning more than 50 years, including eight years in Coronation Street as character Alan Bradley.

‘He is survived by his wife Sue, his daughter Polly, his stepson Saul and grand-daughter Emma. We ask that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.’

While the actor was best known for his eight year run as notorious villain Alan Bradley on Coronation Street, he also starred in Doctor Who as Marco Polo in the early 60s.

His time on the ITV soap famously came to an end in December 1989, when his abusive character was killed by a Blackpool tram while chasing onscreen partner Rita Fairclough.

Offscreen, however, the actor was married to another Weatherfield icon: Sue Nicholls, who plays Audrey Roberts in the soap. The pair married in 1993 and were together until his sad death earlier today.

The actor’s villainous Coronation Street character arrived on the cobbles in 1981, with Alan visiting Weatherfield to look for his long-lost daughter Jenny (played by Sally Ann Matthews). He ended up falling for her foster mother Rita, in what became one of the most famous storylines in Coronation Street history.

Fans were quick to send their condolences following the news, with one writing on Twitter, ‘So sad. Another legend gone.’

‘RIP Mark Eden. From the roof of the world to the front end of a Blackpool tram, you’ll be remembered,’ wrote another fan.

‘Corrie fans all over the world send their condolences,’ added a third.