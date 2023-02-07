Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon gives birth to rainbow baby boy

Lucy Fallon has given birth to her first child after previously suffering a miscarriage, much to the delight of the former Coronation Street star and her partner Ryan Ledson.

Fallon took to Instagram on Sunday to confirm the happy news, sharing a touching snap of her cradling her newborn son with her 541k followers.

The 27-year-old was joined in the black-and-white photo by her partner and the father of her child, Preston North End footballer Ryan Ledson.

"Our beautiful boy," the 27-year-old captioned the heartwarming photo, adding that she had given birth to the precious tot on January 30th.

Fallon, who is best known for playing Bethany Platt on Coronation Street, first announced her pregnancy in September via OK! magazine (opens in new tab). The English soap star revealed that her mother, Angela, was first to hear the news, followed by her boyfriend Ryan. At the time of the interview, Fallon was still in her first trimester and had yet to show obvious signs of pregnancy.

"I don't think I look that pregnant at the moment, just like I've had a lot of KFC!" the Corrie actor joked. She also said that Ryan was "surprised" by the news but believed it was "meant to be."

The big life change comes less than a year after Fallon suffered a 'traumatizing' miscarriage in March, which only left her more confident that she wanted children in the future. She also said that the experience had brought her "closer" to Ryan, whom she has been dating since May 2021.

"Situations like that can really test your relationship and when you go through something that's really horrible you see how the other person deals with stuff and how they support you and how you support them," Fallon explained. "It just made us closer and stronger."

(Image credit: Getty)

The award-winning actress also shared details about her miscarriage, which came as a "shock" due to her lack of symptoms.

"I had pregnancy symptoms and I was feeling really unwell and when they were doing all these scans my symptoms were getting worse and worse and there were no signs I had had a miscarriage, so that made it more of a shock.

"We just assumed everything was going to be fine. Then after a week when they'd done the blood tests and other tests I went back and they said that I had miscarried.

"It was a really strange feeling. Even though so many people go through it, you never expect it will happen to you."