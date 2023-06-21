EastEnders star James Bye and wife Victoria welcome fourth son after 'long labour'

EastEnders star James Bye and his wife Victoria have welcomed a new baby son, much to the delight of the British soap actor's loved ones and fanbase.

Victoria, who is a family blogger, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the happy news with a lengthy post.

"Oh baby…. He’s here… 🙏🏼😂," the 40-year-old captioned the photo of her and James cuddling up with their precious newborn. In another snap, both parents appear to be holding his tiny hand.

Victoria went on to reveal she feels like "the luckiest momma in the world" after sharing details about the "long old journey" to deliver the couple's fourth child.

"After a long induction, a long labour, lots of ups & downs & all the drama along the way (oh don’t you worry I’ll be filling you in on everything… ☺️) our hearts are near to bursting with the arrival of our precious baby boy," the influencer wrote.

Victoria and James, 39, are already mum and dad to three boys, Edward Jude, Louis George, and Hugo James. The pair rose to public prominence in 2014, when James landed the role of Martin Fowler on the BBC One soap, EastEnders. The TV actor also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing 2022, only to be voted off in Halloween Week after landing in the notorious dance-off against Fleur East and Vito Coppola.



"I just can’t believe I have him, here, in my arms, safely home and ours to keep for always," Victoria continued in her gushing post. "It still hasn’t sunk in… I’m definitely still in shock and I still can’t believe he’s mine."

Victoria and James first announced the pregnancy on January 1, taking to Instagram to ring in the New Year with the happy news.

"We’re welcoming another little one and we’re over the moon," Victoria told her 87k followers, before admitting they "never thought it was going to happen" due to her struggles with endometriosis. The mum-of-four added that the couple had "honestly given up" after suffering "heartbreaking miscarriages" and enduring three years of ovulation testing.

Her latest update took a much more positive note, however.

"The boys are all besotted, James is in love, there’s so much that’s happened, ooh I just can’t wait to fill you in… but for now - we just wanted to say thank you," Victoria wrote. "To our friends, family & all of you lovely lot… all of your support & kindness & messages. Well, It’s meant the absolute world 💛 I’m going to take a few days to cocoon away and let my sleep befuddled brain catch up & then I’ll be back with all the details. And ALL the baby spam 😂."

