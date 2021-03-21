We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen was taken to intensive care and given three skin grafts after she was horrifically burned attempting a fire stunt.

What happened to AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend?

Abbie attempted to cut a wine bottle in half using a rope dipped in a flammable chemical, but the bottle exploded, leaving her with third degree burns.

AJ reportedly jumped to give first aid to the burns with a cold towel after the flaming glass shattered.

AJ and his Love Island star brother Curtis Pritchard rushed Abbie to Ealing Hospital after being told they’d have to wait for an ambulance and she was taken to intensive care before being treated at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital’s specialist burns unit.

Abbie is said to have been given three skin grafts and is continuing to be treated.

“It’s been an extremely difficult and testing time for them but she’s on the road to recovery,” a source told The Sun.

A spokesperson for AJ and Abbie said, “Abbie has undergone surgery on her upper body and will continue to receive treatment.

“Abbie and AJ cannot thank all the nurses and doctors enough for their incredible care, support and expertise whilst being at Chelsea and Westminster Burns Unit and at Ealing Hospital.”

Who is AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen?

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard and girlfriend Abbie Quinnen began dating in 2018 after meeting during auditions for AJ’s Get On The Floor Live dance tour and he is said to have fallen for her from “the moment he saw her”.

The 23-year-old dancer trains at The Urdang Academy in Islington and also does modelling and Instagram influencing work.

Abbie has an impressive 48,000 Instagram followers and regularly shares adorable snaps of her and AJ.