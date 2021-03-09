We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Magic Mike star Alex Pettyfer and model wife Toni Garrn have announced they are expecting their first child together.

Alex and Toni got married in October last year, in Hamburg, and have announced their exciting pregnancy news with a video for Vogue Germany.

Toni and Alex also shared the video to their Instagram accounts, revealing that she is past the half way point in her pregnancy journey.

Toni captioned the lovely clip, ‘I’ve been keeping this secret for.. pretty much 6 months exactly. FINALLY I can share my biggest news with you all. Let the journey begin.’

Meanwhile, Alex simply captioned his post with ‘Daddy 💜.’

In the video, Toni described her reaction to discovering she was pregnant, saing, “I guess what it means for me is my life is definitely changing forever. What was my very first reaction when I found out that I was pregnant? I think the first word that came to me was ‘Finally!’ I was very, very, very excited.”

Shared details about the highlight of her pregnancy, adding, “The best thing about being pregnant is definitely waking up every morning and knowing I’m pregnant. It’s the most beautiful, happy feeling. I touch my belly right away, and I’m just super excited to have my little one inside me.”

Toni has said her body and mind have “the patience and time” to prepare for her baby and she feels very fulfilled and excited to be a parent. She also admitted that this year was a perfect time, because of the pandemic everything has slowed down, and she’s been able to slowly adjust and prepare.

“I just dream of the way her or his face is gonna look. The way it’s gonna be, the way it’s gonna smell, I just can’t wait to meet my baby,” she swooned.