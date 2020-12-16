We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alex Reid and his fiancée Nicola Manashe have shared the tragic news that she has miscarried one of their much-longed for twins.



The couple first announced they were pregnant last month after an emotional IVF journey. Alex and Nikki revealed the happy news that they were expecting twins.

Now the MMA fighter-turned-actor has taken to Instagram this week to share the couple’s heart-breaking loss.

Posting a sonogram picture featuring their baby, Alex wrote, ‘Please don’t comment congratulations if you haven’t read this post ….. @ivf_chasing_dreams has now announced the sad news. We lost one of the twins. I am [heartbroken].

He went on to open up about the traumatic experience his fiancée suffered. Alex stated, ‘This was a scary day for Nicola’. He revealed that there was an ‘emergency call out’ and ‘bleeding’ and thanked god for the kindness shown by medical professionals towards the couple at this awful time.

Nikki also shared the sad news on her Instagram, where she has been documenting her IVF journey.

This devastating news is unimaginably sad for the couple, though Alex was pleased to confirm that ‘mum and baby are home resting and shielding’.

The couple’s other twin is due July 16th 2021, with Alex writing that, ‘We will never forget the other baby. Who will now be a guardian angel for his/her twin #ivfjourney#ivfwarrior’.

Following on from Alex’s post the couple have been inundated with support and sympathy. One commenter wrote, ‘I’m so sorry for your loss ❤️ Sending love and positive thoughts to you and Nicola’.

Whilst another said, ‘I’m so sorry to hear this. Your angel baby will be watching down on you all. Lots of love and strength’.

Alex and Nikki’s tragic miscarriage comes after the couple have gone through an IVF battle after reportedly suffering 5 miscarriages after trying for a baby for 2 years. In November at just 4 weeks pregnant, Nikki excitedly shared the news that the couple were expecting.

Posting on Instagram where she has documented her IVF battle, Nikki supposedly said, ‘Even Miracles Take A Little Time. We Still Hope and sometimes against all odds, against all logic, we still hope. It’s official!! I can finally say it!!!‘

She went on to add that though she was aware it was earlier on in his pregnancy, she couldn’t not share the news after blogging her journey.

Speaking of how she hoped the news would give hope to others, Nikki wrote, ‘I hope my Instagram account shows you to never give up on your dreams, to keep fighting for what you want, to believe and trust’.

In her Instagram post, Nikki wrote that the loss of one of their babies was due to a condition called vanishing twin syndrome, which occurs when the embryo disappears into the uterus. Speaking to MailOnline, Nikki has shared how her “heart is breaking” and said, “I have lost a baby while remaining pregnant and it is a really strange grieving process that I can’t describe”.

With their other baby due in 2021, this Christmas will likely be a very emotional experience for the couple. According to MailOnline, Alex and Nikki are planning to spend Christmas together.

They will be joined only by their “two fur babies and lots of food” as Nikki will be isolating with her immune-suppressing medication.

Our thoughts are with the couple at this difficult time.