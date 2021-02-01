We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Amanda Holden has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her stillborn son Theo to mark what would have been his 10th birthday.
Amanda Holden has marked the 10th birthday of her stillborn son Theo with a heartbreaking tribute.
Video of the Week
Britain’s Got Talent judge and radio host uploaded a snap of what is believed to be her late son’s footprints and captioned it, ‘#Theo ..our gorgeous little boy …You would have been 10 years old today…not a day goes by without thinking of you,’ followed with a blue love heart emoji.
And she has been inundated with support. Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins wrote, ‘So heartbreaking for you, sending love’ Kate Thornton added, ‘Darling, thinking of you and Chris and sending nothing but love’ and Paddy McGuinness posted a blue heart emoji. Meanwhile, fans could resonate with her tragic loss.
One fan wrote, ‘Heartbreaking. I have a card with feet and handprints but also a clip of my baby girl’s hair which I always touch to make me feel closer to her.’ And another added, ‘Thank you for sharing your Angel’s birthday. Our (angel) would be 5 in May. Sending you all love today.’
Amanda Holden, who has daughters Lexi, 15, and Hollie, nine, with husband Chris Hughes, has previously opened up on her guilt over her son’s tragic stillbirth and admitted she’d used hypnotherapy after being diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Speaking last September, Amanda said, “There is not a day that goes by when I don’t think about Theo, especially when a new school year begins. But after we first lost him, Chris and I were diagnosed with PTSD so we went and had some therapy about that, as anyone would.”Chris was terribly British about it, went once, and was like, “Right, I’m cured”, whereas I continued, and then saw this amazing pregnancy woman called Zita West for hypnotherapy.
“It was to help me believe in my body again, to give me the confidence I could have another baby, and do it all again.”
Amanda continued, “I just felt like everything was my fault, and I felt so responsible — what did I do wrong?
“I’d had a Filet-O-Fish from McDonald’s the day before, and I panicked it was that or all kinds of things. I felt pretty neurotic. You really blame yourself. The sessions were about trying to make me have positive images about seeing a baby, and that it was going to happen. It really helped.”
Amanda has kept Theo’s memory alive by dedicating her single With You. At the time she explained, “The last lines of this song are “You took my life with you, Took my world with you” and so this is for Theo, our baby who was born sleeping and for Chris who stayed strong when I fell apart.”