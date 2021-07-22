We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations are in order, as Anna Farris has confirmed she married Michael Barrett in a secret courthouse wedding.

The House Bunny actress accidentally confirmed the news of her secret elopement on her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, this week, revealing that she and her hubby married at San Juan Island in Washington State.

I think we’ve spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of kind of prioritisation to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of like, whatever, assessment,” Anna said during her podcast.

“But I’m looking around, just so, just my fiancé’s right … he’s now my husband,” she let slip.

Anna, who shares son Jack with ex-husband Chris Pratt, continued, “Yes, we eloped…I’m sorry. I didn’t know… I’m sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels like I can’t say fiancé anymore,” adding, “Thank you, it was awesome. It feels great.”

“It was at a local courthouse up in Washington State, it was great.”

During an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden in February 2020, Anne confirmed her engagement to Michael.

Anna was previously married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008, before marrying Chris in 2009.

Anna and Chris divorced in 2018 and he welcomed his first child, Lyla, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger last year.