Ant McPartlin is engaged to his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett after proposing on Christmas Eve.

The Geordie TV star, who is one half of iconic duo Ant and Dec, popped the question with a ring designed by himself over the festive period.

Ant and personal assistant Anne-Marie have known each other for several years, beginning their romance after Ant split from his wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong back in 2018.

A spokesperson for Ant confirmed the special news, revealing his sweet nickname for his future wife.

“Ant and Amzie are delighted to announce their engagement. The proposal took place on Christmas Eve at home in a very romantic setting,” a statement said.

“Ant has been planning this for some time – but wanted to make sure the moment was just right.

“2020 has been a pretty torrid year for everybody, and this is the happy news that all their friends and family have been waiting for,” a source also revealed.

Of course, Ant’s showbiz partner and best friend Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali are believed to be thrilled by the engagement, however Dec has confirmed that he hasn’t been asked to be Best Man at the wedding just yet.

“He hasn’t asked me yet. I wait to be asked. We’ll see,” the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! host told The Mirror.

It’s thought that Anne-Marie helped Ant through his tough times with addiction to prescription drugs following a painful knee operation, as well as his stint in rehab after drink driving charges.

Ant and Lisa’s divorce was finally settled this year after 18 months, with a £31 million deal reportedly being made.

Meanwhile, Ant and Anne-Marie moved into a lavish home in London last year, adding two Maltipoo dogs, Milo and Bumble to their family.