We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Footballer Ashley Cain has rushed his daughter Azaylia to hospital after her heart rate soared overnight, just hours after a doorstep clap was held in her honour.

Ashley Cain and his partner Safiyya Vorajee have taken to social media to update fans after their eight-month-old daughter Azaylia was rushed to hospital late last night.

The couple’s little girl has been undergoing treatment for childhood cancer after being diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia at just two months old.

Posting on Instagram Stories, Ashley bravely shared video clips of little Azaylia in the back of the ambulance and again arriving at the hospital, writing ‘Come on baby’ and ‘I love you princess’ as he supported his daughter.

Whilst devoted mum Safiyya later explained what had happened on her own Instagram Stories, revealing that Azyalia’s heart rate had soared worryingly high.

‘Back in hospital tonight Azaylias heart rate was over 200’, she wrote. ‘Currently waiting for her blood results to see if we can get her some antibiotics to treat any infections. I love & adore you sweet girl. Letsgochamp. Mummys hero’.

She then added: ‘You are amazing. Mummy & daddy promised to give you our 100% from day 1 & we will keep to our word what ever you need we will do for you baby… Let’s get you well and home for snuggles babba.’

Earlier in the day, Ashley had updated fans on Azaylia’s cancer battle, saying that he and Safiyya had just returned from the hospital for an emergency platelet transfusion. The Ex On The Beach star also shared a heartwrenching post of him with Azaylia.

‘Today was the first time in the 8 months of Fatherhood that I’ve had the chance to walk down the street with my baby in my arms’, the proud father wrote. ‘No hospital, no isolation, no pram with a protective cover… Just me, and my baby, doing what a daddy and daughter should be able to do.’

‘Despite what’s going on, I truly feel blessed that I get to spend these days with the best thing that ever happened to me. They will stay with me in my heart forever! ✊🏾❤️ ‘ he continued.

Celebrities such as cleaning influencer Mrs. Hinch, Abbey Clancy, and Chloe Goodman along with many others took part in an official doorstep clap at 7pm yesterday in Azaylia’s honor.

Video of the Week

This touching tribute comes after Ashley and Safiyya recently received the devastating news that there is nothing more doctors are able to do to treat their little girl.

Taking to social media after announcing this tragic news, Ashley described her strength and how she has ‘shined light on the darkest of days’.

‘You are in my arms, my thoughts, my prayers and my heart everyday my princess. YOU’RE MY HERO! ✊🏾 DADDY LOVES YOU! ❤️ ‘ he declared.