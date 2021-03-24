We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ashley Tisdale has welcomed her first child with husband Christopher French.

The High School Musical actress, best known for starring as Sharpay Evans in the smash hit Disney franchise, took to social media to confirm the birth of her daughter and shared her unique name with the world.

‘Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21,’ Ashley wrote beside a gorgeous photo of baby Jupiter’s hand clasping her fingers

Ashley and Chris announced that they were preparing to welcome a baby back in September last year.

Ashley, 35, shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram of her and Chris wearing matching white outfits, staring down at her blossoming baby bump and into each other’s eyes, sending fans and their celebrity pals into a frenzy.

The couple tied the knot back in 2014 after dating for two years.

Ashley took to Insta just days ago to swoon over her doting husband, sharing a summery selfie of the pair soaking up some sunshine

‘I don’t know what I’d do without this man @cmfrench he’s the greatest human I know,’ she penned.

The new mum made sure to keep her followers updated week by week along her pregnancy journey, posting plenty of bump snaps and insights into life as a mummy-to-be.

Ashley also opened up about feeling an ‘out of body experience’ due to the changes pregnancy has made to her body.

Writing on her blog, Frenshe, she said, ‘I have to be honest, I haven’t gotten the whole warm and fuzzy feeling about my pregnant body being beautiful. Don’t get me wrong, I am so proud of my body and I’m so grateful to be able to create a home and grow my little one. However, seeing my body look so different is still a little startling to me.

‘It’s like I don’t fully recognize myself and almost like an out-of-body experience. Thoughts like, “Is that really me?” come to mind. I think it comes down to body acceptance vs body love. I think that you can love your body, no matter what shape or form, but it’s the acceptance part that trips me up a little.’