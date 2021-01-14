We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nick Carter and his wife Lauren have revealed she is pregnant again after going through devastating pregnancy losses.

Lauren and the Backstreet Boys star shared their exciting pregnancy news in an exclusive interview with People. She also revealed that she’d been surprised to learn she was pregnant at first.

“I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that,” Lauren told the publication.

“We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn’t find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant.”

Lauren continued, “I didn’t have any symptoms; I didn’t have anything indicating that I was pregnant.”

“One day I just — I felt something move in my body and I said, ‘Nick, there’s something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something’s wrong with me.’ I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant.”

Lauren went on to explain, “I thought I had a tumor because there was just no way that I could be pregnant, from just my medical history and the things that I did to ensure that I just had my two children.”

How many children do Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt Carter have?

Singer Nick and Lauren are proud parents to son Odin, 4, and daughter Saoirse, 15 months. Though as Lauren reportedly revealed to People, their pregnancy journey hasn’t been easy.

The couple are understood to have suffered multiple devastating miscarriages.

“My last — the one before Saoirse — was a second-term loss, which is more … just more traumatic and there’s a lot that goes into it.”

She went on to explain how the experience was “similar to what Chrissy Teigen went through”.

Lauren also spoke of being “grateful” that Chrissy and John Legend shared their experience “as much as they did and as in-depth as they did” as she felt that “no one talks about it”.

Speaking of how she has learned to cope with her tragic losses, Lauren shared, “I just have to let go because you realize when you go through miscarriages and you have trouble keeping pregnant, that you have no control.”

The star explained, “I do what I can do and then other than that, I’ve learned that I have no control. It’s not my fault, it’s not Nick’s fault. It’s no one’s fault. That’s just destiny.”

“I’ve had three, and so now with this third child, I feel like all my children have come back to me,” she said.

Nick added that, “I have always wanted to love somebody, someone unconditionally and give everything to those people, my wife, my kids, and be selfless.”

“Now that I have it, yes, I am living my dream and I am very grateful for that and very blessed.”