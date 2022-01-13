We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Becky Hill has announced that she is engaged to long-term boyfriend Charlie, who proposed to her while on a luxury holiday in the Maldives.

The pop sensation, who rose to fame after entering The Voice in 2012, broke the exciting news with a series of pictures of the happy couple on Instagram.

While still glowing after the proposal, she admitted that her beau surprised her on the last day of their romantic getaway.

“Our last night in paradise! @thatcharlieg took me on a private uninhabited island tour yesterday… ❤️🦜🌴 qualified my open water diving course today & about to have our last dinner on the beach 🏝 thank you so much to @siyamworld for having us stay,” she wrote beside the gorgeous beach photos.

Becky confessed she befriended everyone at the five-star Siyam World resort and was grateful for the way she and Charlie were looked after, alongside a photo of the couple kissing on a white sandy beach and the first glimpse of her stunning sapphire and diamond ring.

Going onto share more sneak peeks of her the romantic getaway with Charlie, they joked, “Turns out he actually does like me 💍.”

Charlie works in the events industry, which was severely hit by the Covid pandemic over the past few years. The couple have been dating for around six years, keeping their relationship out the spotlight despite Becky’s success.

Becky recently shared that they identify as neither heterosexual or gender binary, explaining she said she faced uncomfortable questions over her “queer” status during an interview in Poland.

During Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, Becky, who uses both ‘she’ and ‘they’ pronouns, told MailOnline, “One of the things that I found especially difficult is talking about my queerness in different countries.

“But it’s difficult when attitudes in certain areas of the world haven’t been brought up to the same date as us.

“Everybody’s got to come into the 21st century, everybody’s got to get used to the idea that queer people are here and not going anywhere.”

The I Could Get Used To This hitmaker also told Attitude, “I felt a bit like an imposter because I’ve had a boyfriend for five and a half years… I feel much better now I am under the queer umbrella.

“I also think it’s important for women to own their queerness, instead of over-sexualising their desire for other women for the sake of straight men.”