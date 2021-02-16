We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Lawler and her fiancé Martin welcomed a baby girl last week after the first-time mum suffered a ‘complication’ in labour.

The Big Brother star gave birth to her daughter two weeks earlier than her due date after her waters broke at 5.45am on Thursday 11th February. Martin – who Kate nicknames Boj – took to Instagram to update fans and later apologised for going quiet.

The proud dad explained, ‘Hi everyone, sorry for the radio silence, it’s been a long day. Nuchky is fine, fit and healthy, as is Kate. We had a bit of complication but Nuchky is ok and on the quick mend and will be with us tomorrow, all being good.’

The Big Brother winner then faced days of waiting, as her baby was in intensive care. Now, five days after she welcomed her daughter, Kate revealed that she is finally home from the hospital.

What is Kate Lawler’s baby called?

Marking the special occasion with a heartfelt video, radio host Kate shared precious moments of her daughter’s first days. In her heartfelt Instagram caption, Kate also revealed their unusual baby name choice.

The proud mum wrote: ‘Five days ago at 2:01pm on 11.02.2021, our beautiful daughter arrived and although we only got home from hospital earlier this evening, we’re hopeful tomorrow’s visit from the midwife means we’re home for good. I’ll tell you more about her journey so far as soon as I can string a sentence together but for now… We’d love you all to meet our little girl… Noa Daisy Ilse.’

This beautiful name is something Kate and Martin have clearly thought about for a long time. Kate went on to address their choice in her caption, writing: ‘In case you’re wondering about her name, if you listen to our podcast, you’ll know from the earlier episodes of Maybe Baby that we chose this name as soon as we discovered we were having a girl.’

Describing where the couple first came across their daughter’s name, she revealed: ‘We came across the name Noa after meeting Boj’s cousin’s wife when they came to visit from Israel a few years ago. It’s a popular female name over there and is pronounced just like the name Noah.’

She stated that the couple ‘both love’ Daisy, whilst little Noa’s third name has a particularly sentimental story behind it. Kate disclosed that Ilse was the name of Martin’s grandmother.

‘When we told Boj’s Mum we were having a girl, she told us Boj’s Grandma’s birthday was a couple of days before Noa’s due date. Ilse passed away on Boj’s 12th birthday and they were very close so this name it means a lot to our family,’ Kate continued.

‘We are so happy to be home and want to thank you all your messages of love. I’m so sorry if we’ve not responded but the past five days have been completely unexpected and overwhelming. Lots of love. Kate, Boj & Noa x’.