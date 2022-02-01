Big Brother stars Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton welcome fourth child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton have welcomed their fourth child together, 16 years after meeting and falling in love on Big Brother.

The couple met and started their romance on the Channel 4 realty show almost a decade ago and have recently become a family of six.

Since leaving the show, they’ve welcomed Georgiana, 10, Spencer, six, and Allegra, three. Now the couple have confirmed the birth of their new baby boy Atticus.

Grace and Mikey met on the seventh series of Big Brother, getting engaged four months later, and married in 2009. With the birth of their son Atticus Henry Dalton on January 3rd, they’ve announced that their family is now “complete”.

Following the painful birth of their son, the pair have confirmed that they will not have any more children, as Grace revealed that she suffered from a life-threatening condition during her pregnancy, leading her to be induced.

Grace told OK! Magazine, “I never had it with my other pregnancies, it was stressful. All through the pregnancy I had to give blood every two weeks.

“I went down to the delivery room at 6am on 3 January and they broke my waters at 9.15am. Then they gave me a hormone drip to bring on the labour. That is quite intense, as it goes from 0 to 100 in a very short space of time.”

“I was 6cm dilated at 11.15am and then he was born at 11.45am, so the labour was super quick,” the former reality star added.

Grace says she has “snapped back quite quickly” since giving birth, staying healthy and active throughout her pregnancy, adding that being a mother to four children has been “so rewarding”.

Mike explained, “We’re really positive about life in general. We like enjoying life together and enjoying it as a family.”