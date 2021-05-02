We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Billie Piper has opened up about the emotional toll her quest to strike an 'unachievable' balance between motherhood and working life has had on her mental health.





The successful actress confessed that she cries ‘at the end of every day’ as she finds it hard to live up to both roles at the same time,

Speaking to Fearne Cotton on her Happy Place podcast this week, Billie said, ‘This idea of striking a balance is unachievable.

‘When I am at work all day long that shows in my kids, or in my relationship with my partner… If I’m not at work, it shows in me.’

She added, ‘I cry at the end of every day and spend an hour in bed saying, “I’ll be better tomorrow, I swear”. I’m going to read my parenting manual tonight and everything will be better.’

Billie shares sons Winston, 12, and Eugene, nine, with ex-husband Laurence Fox and two-year-old daughter Tallulah with boyfriend, singer Johnny Lloyd.

Billie has enjoyed a hugely successful career, turning her hand to acting after dominating the music charts when she was just 15 years old.

She has had starring roles in Secret Diary of a Call Girl, I Hate Suzie and played Doctor Who’s companion Rose Tyler for two series.

Billie welcomed her youngest child and only daughter Tallulah over Christmas in 2018. She shared the news on social media two weeks after her birth with a sweet image on Instagram of her embracing her tiny bundle of joy.

Alongside the adorable photo, the mum-of-three wrote, ‘Two weeks ago our little girl arrived. She has totally blown our minds. I didn’t know what I was missing but it was you Tallulah…

‘ you @johnny_s_lloyd wonderful daddy,’ continued the gushing mum. ‘And to my boys, who will never read this but anyway, two beautiful and attentive brothers.

Video of the Week

‘And to all you lovely lot,’ she added, ‘for messages of joy and luck and goodwill.’

Billie and Johnny revealed that they were expecting a little one together back in August 2018, after dating for around two years.

Despite previous engagement rumours, sparked when Billie attended an event wearing a shiny ring on her wedding finger, the couple are yet to tie the knot.