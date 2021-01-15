We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are one of our favourite couples and now that Gwen’s first marriage has been annulled, the pair can wed. But when did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get engaged?

Gwen Stefani’s marriage to her former husband, Gavin Rossdale, has only recently been annulled, even though the pair split almost five years ago.

No Doubt singer Gwen, 51, and 44-year-old Blake first met on the set of The Voice. Both singers are coaches on the show and they met back in 2014. It certainly wasn’t love at first sight – Gwen has previously confessed to having no idea who Blake was when they first met – and the pair where just good friends before they started falling for each other.

Fast forward to 2021 and the couple are now planning their big day. However one thing hasn’t changed – their friendship. Gwen even said recently, ‘He really just is my best friend.’ Aw!

When did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get engaged

Gwen and Blake got engaged last year, in 2020 and announced their happy news to the world on 27 October. The couple each posted a snap to Instagram, showing them kissing and Gwen flashing her engagement ring. Gwen captioned hers, ‘yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx.’ While Blake wrote, ‘Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!’

How long have Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton been together and when did they start dating?

Gwen and Blake have been together for five years. They met on set of The Voice in 2014, on which they are both coaches, but didn’t get together until after their respective marriages broke down.

The couple didn’t confirm their romance right away – although the chemistry between them was undeniable when they appeared on TV together.

Reps for Blake confirmed he was in a relationship with Gwen in November 2015.

Who is Gwen’s ex husband Gavin Rossdale as their marriage is annulled?

Gavin Rossdale is an English singer. He is the lead singer of rock band Bush, and met Gwen when Bush was on tour with her group No Doubt in 1995. They tied the knot in 2002 but their marriage wasn’t without its controversies. Shortly after their wedding, Gwen and Gavin were rocked by the revelation that he is Daisy Lowe’s biological father, following a brief relationship with her mother Pearl in the late 80s.

Gwen and Gavin are parents to Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and six-year-old Apollo. In 2015 they released a joint statement confirming the end of their marriage, which read, ‘While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment.’

When are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton getting married?

Although the couple have not confirmed when they will get married, it’s thought Gwen and Blake are planning to say ‘I do’ this year – and wedding plans are full steam ahead now her marriage to Gavin has been annulled.

It has been reported that the wedding will take place in Blake’s home state of Oklahoma. A source said, ‘There will be a few dozen of their closest friends and family, but Gwen doesn’t see the need for anything huge in terms of numbers.’

We can’t wait to see the pictures of Gwen and Blake’s big day!