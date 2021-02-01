We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Blue’s Simon Webbe and his wife Ayshen are expecting their first child together.

The noughties boyband star and Ayshen confirmed the wonderful news that they are set to become parents after two devastating miscarriages.

Simon, who has a 24-year-old daughter named Alanah from a previous relationship, took to social media to share the special news, leaving fans thrilled.

Opening up about the big announcement after the pain of two pregnancy losses, Simon told Hello! magazine, “It’s fantastic, we feel so lucky and grateful.

“Whenever I touch Ayshen’s tummy, the baby moves, as if it knows it’s me. I whisper, ‘You’re going to be loved so much and I can’t wait to meet you’.”

Sharing her own joy, Ayshen added, “We’re more than ready to become parents and I couldn’t be happier.

“Having a child is all I’ve ever wanted. Really soon, we’ll experience that moment and I’ll treasure forever the first time Simon and I gaze down at our baby.”

Simon and Ayshen tied the knot back in 2018 and Ayshen fell pregnant six months later but suffered a miscarriage. The couple were left devastated when the same thing happened again a year later.

Video of the Week

Now the happy couple are set to welcome their first little on in April of this year and fans have been flooding them with well wishes.

‘Look at the smile on your faces… 😍 You and Ayshen are going to make the best parents ❤️ Congratulations guys! 😘😘,’ one penned online.

‘Congratulations both of you 🙌 wishing you all happiness and health 💝,’ added another.