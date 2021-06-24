Call the Midwife’s Helen George is pregnant with second child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Call the Midwife star Helen George has revealed she’s expecting her second child with husband and former co-star, Jack Ashton, in a lovely Instagram post.

The actress, best known for playing Nurse Trixie Franklin in the BBC’s Call the Midwife, confirmed she is expecting her second in a sweet announcement.

Helen shared the sweet news that she and husband Jack are set to become parents again on her Instagram. She shared a beautiful, sunny snap of her in a long, floral maxi dress, cradling her new baby bump.

Her hair can be seen styled in her signature blonde bob as she smiles at the camera.

She captioned the post, ‘Baking number 2. Due in December.’

Helen and Jack welcomed their first baby girl in 2017 and named her Wren Ivy.

Now the pair are delighted to be expecting baby number two.

According to the Mirror, the couple met while filming Call the Midwife in 2016.

Jack Ashton played Vicar Tom Hereward but left the show in season seven.

Helen, who suffered ‘horrific illness’ during her first pregnancy, still stars in the hit period drama and recently celebrated 10 years of playing Nurse Franklin.

The couple is yet to confirm the gender of their baby but has revealed the baby is due at the end of the year. Fans flocked to the post to congratulate the couple.

One fan wrote, ‘The most wonderful time of the year ❤️so so so happy ❤️’

‘Congratulations!!! Such lovely news 😍🙌 xx,’ said another Instagram user, while a third commented, ‘So lovely, congratulations 💕💕’

Helen’s call the Midwife co-stars also raced to the post to send their kind words.

Leonie Elliot who plays Nurse Anderson wrote, ‘Congratulations Helen!! 💛💛.’

Jennifer Kirby, who played Nurse Dyer in the show, also left a row of red heart emojis beneath the post.

Helen revealed to Radio Times in 2018, that she was pregnant with Wren Ivy during the filming of Call the Midwife and had to hide her baby bump.

She said, “You just sort of see me walk across the screen sometimes with odd fashions, or I’d sit down a lot, or I’m wearing lots of capes.”

Congratulations Helen and Jack!