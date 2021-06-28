Cardi B announces she is expecting her second child with husband Offset

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cardi B has confirmed she is pregnant with her and husband Offset’s second child.

Cardi B made headlines at the BET Awards on Sunday night when she revealed she is pregnant with her second child with husband Offset.

The WAP star wore a breath-taking rhinestone-encrusted black bodysuit with a sheer strip in the front that exposed her growing baby bump as she collected the award for video of the year along Meg Thee Stallion on the star-studded night.

Later that night, the rapper, real name Belcalis Almanzar, shared a pregnancy snap with the caption “#2!” while tagging Migos member Offset.

The couple’s latest arrival will be their second child; as they already have a three-year-old daughter named Kulture.

Offset also has three children from prior relationships: Kalea, six, Jordan, 11, and Kody, six.

Cardi and Offset have had a rocky relationship since secretly marrying in 2017 and were thought to be on the verge of divorce last year, with the star telling fans she was single in October.

They later reconnected, sparking mixed opinions from fans and while the rapper apologised to her supporters for reuniting with Offset, she refused to be swayed by the backlash.

Offset posted the pregnancy reveal on his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Another blessing”.

The duo’s famous friends flocked to the comment section to share their excitement over the news with Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina saying, ‘IMA BE AN AUNTIEEEE AGAINNNNN ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khole Kardashian added, “Congratulations!!!!!,” followed by a string of red love heart emojis.

Pop icon Selena Gomez penned, “Another angel. LOVE YOU MOMMA!”

Although Cardi and Offset have kept the most details of the pregnancy under wraps so far, we’re hoping the couple will reveal more details on the baby’s due date and sex.