Charlotte Crosby is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Jake Ankers

Charlotte Crosby has revealed she is expecting her first child with partner Jake Ankers, taking to Instagram to share the exciting news.

The Geordie Shore star opened up about her feelings about her pregnancy in a heartfelt YouTube video, as she prepped to tell her friends about the big news.

Recording a touching video in a pool in Dubai, Charlotte said, “It’s four days until I tell Holly Hagan and Sophie Kasaei. I can’t tell you how hard it has been keeping this from two people who know us better than anyone – and especially Sophie because I’m with her all the time!

“I don’t know how I’ve done it! There’s been a couple of times where she’s actually been guessing and she’s asked us a couple of times ‘You haven’t been out in a while, are you pregnant?’ and I’m like, No, I just haven’t fancied it.”

Charlotte’s happy news comes six years after she suffered a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy which she revealed she could have died from. In candid interviews and posts she confessed she had suffered the terrible loss after her breakup from on-again, off-again co-star Gary Beadle.

Charlotte found love with her new beau after breaking up with boyfriend Liam Beaumont last summer. The reality star was said to have moved into Jake’s home towards the end of last year.

Charlotte’s friends and fans have shared their excitement over the news of her pregnancy.

“Huge congratulations to you both ! The most wonderful news ❤️❤️❤️ your going to be the best mumma ☺️❤️ lots of love xxxx,” Billie Faiers penned.

Fellow co-star Marine gushed, “IM IN TEARS 🥺 my heart is so full for you, You deserve this so much, your going to be the best mama ever 🤍🤍 love you”

Close friend and business partner, Adam Frisby, wrote, “Ahhhhh. Well here we are my beautiful best friend 🤍👶🏼 everything you ever wished for coming true! Years of chats with you about this moment and im sooo happy. You are going to be the best mumma and I can’t wait to be there every step of the way (well except from the actual birth because that’s a step too far) 😂😂 I love you sooooo much and so proud of everything you’ve become! You deserve this! Congratulations to you and Jake. ❤️”