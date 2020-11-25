Christina Perri confirms loss of her baby girl after devastating stillbirth

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christina Perri has shared the tragic news that her baby daughter was ‘lost’ after being stillborn two weeks ago.

The musician had been in her third trimester and had first announced her pregnancy in June. Taking to Instagram yesterday, Christina revealed her devastating loss.

The singer posted a picture of her holding her stillborn baby girl’s hand, with the caption, ‘Last night we lost our baby girl. She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts.’

Christina’s husband Paul Costabile also shared this photo on social media, thanking everyone for the “outpouring of love and prayers” they’d received.

Did Christina Perri suffer from pregnancy complications?

Christina was also hospitalised on November 11 due to pregnancy complications. She reportedly updated fans on Instagram as she rested, acknowledging ‘nothing ever goes as we plan’.

According to the Daily Mail, the singer had announced earlier this month on her Instagram stories that the couple’s unborn baby would have to undergo an immediate operation after her birth.

This was due to a condition known as Jejunal atresia.

What is Jejunal atresia?

Jejunal atresia is a rare condition where a sufferer has a blockage in the jejunum – the middle section of the small intestine. The condition affects the passage of material through the small intestine. Symptoms include poor feeding, vomiting bile, a swollen abdomen and constipation.

This tragic loss is not the first for Christina and Paul. The 34-year-old musician previously suffered a miscarriage in January when she was 11 weeks pregnant.

She wrote on Twitter and Instagram that the couple were ‘shocked & completely heartbroken’. Christina revealed, ‘We were only one week away from sharing the news so I feel like it’s also important to share this news too.’

The brave singer added, ‘I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame‘.

Christina and husband Paul, who married in 2017 just five months after announcing their engagement, are already parents to two-year-old Carmella.

Our thoughts are with them and their family at this difficult time.