Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine revealed the secret behind her successful weight loss journey is all down to “common sense”.

The 37-year-old, who portrays Fiz Brown in the soap, admitted that she got into shape by eating more “good stuff” and upping her exercise.

“Ice cream is bad, salad is good – it’s not rocket science,” she told OK! “I don’t go in for all the diet plans and worrying yourself silly over how much you weigh.

“If you eat more of the good stuff and take more exercise then you’ll lose weight.”

The Coronation Street star added that she tries not to stress about what she eats and is happy with her image overhaul.

She added: “It’s really not worth beating yourself up over it. I know there’s pressure in this business, but I can honestly say I’ve never felt it myself.

“I’m not saying I let it wash over me because of course I’m aware of it, but I don’t let it bother me.”

The actress resumed her role as Fiz Brown in 2019 after giving birth to her second child Hilda with husband Chris Farr in October 2018.

Prior to the pandemic, Jennie opened up to our sister publication Women’s Own about why she feels guilty about having continued to work full-time since becoming a mum.

“All the time I feel guilt and think I could easily be a full-time mum, but I’m lucky I love my job and they understand that,” she said.

“It’s a piece of cake going to work and being Fiz – even if I have to be crying non-stop every day – compared to the logistics of looking after two children!”

Speaking of whether she and her husband are hoping to expand their brood, she added: “I’d have 20, because they’re the best, but, practically, our house isn’t that big and we’d have to get a bus for that! I could do it over and over again, but we’ll see – maybe not 20…”