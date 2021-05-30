Coronation Street stars Joe Duttine and Sally Carman postpone wedding

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Joe Duttine and Sally Carman have been forced to postpone their wedding due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 restrictions.





Coronation Street stars Sally and Joe became engaged in March last year before the nation was thrown into lockdown and limits on wedding guests were put in place.

However, the 30 guests cap and most restrictions are expected to be lifted if ‘freedom day’ on 21 June goes ahead.

But speaking on Loose Women on Friday, Sally – who has played Abi Franklin in Coronation Street since 2017 – revealed that the couple have decided to “defer” their big day for a year.

She explained: “I’m not quite sure where we’re gonna be in December, the way things have been dealt with so I didn’t want to risk arranging a wedding.

“We want to have a party – so if there’s 15 people allowed to come, it’s not great really.

“So we thought that it was best if we defer it for a year, and hopefully get the wedding that we want.”

The couple announced their engagement with a lovely photo of them raising a toast with their champagne glasses, as Sally showed her new engagement ring to the camera.

Joe – who plays Tim Metcalfe – revealed the news to his thousands of Twitter followers, writing: “She said yes everyone, convid 19 can f*** off…”

Sally also shared the exciting news with her thousands of Instagram followers, uploading the same photo with the caption: “So this happened… #yes.”

She also posted a snap of the pair sharing a celebratory drink out in the sun, writing: “We’ve got each other .”

Friends and followers were thrilled for the newly-engaged couple, taking to the post’s comments section to shower them with messages of congratulations.

“Oh wow that’s fantastic news. Congratulations you beautiful couple ️️️️️,” wrote one follower, as another added: “Absolutely over the moon for you both!!!! I’m sooo happy!!! Biggest congratulations .”

Another commented,: “Ahhh amazing Sal! So happy for you both! Congrats you two! 🏼 Xxx’, as one wrote, ‘Aww congratulations happy news. What a fab couple you two make xx.”