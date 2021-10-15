Coronation Street star Sam Aston expecting second child with wife Briony

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Coronation Street star Sam Aston and his wife Briony are expecting their second child.

The actor, who stars as Chesney Brown in the ITV series, shared the exciting news on Instagram with an adorable picture of his 14-month-old son Sonny.

In the sweet shot, the little tot can be seen standing beside four pumpkins and holding a sign that reads, “We’re adding another pumpkin to our patch. Due Spring 2022.”

Briony also posted the same lovely photo on her Instagram account, captioning it with a sparkle emoji.

In May 2019 Sam married his childhood sweetheart Briony in a stunning Cheshire ceremony. The couple tied the knot at Stock Farm, on the outskirts of Tatton Park, with Sam describing himself as “the luckiest man alive”.

Back in 2017, Sam got down on one knee and proposed in front of over 250 guests at the Worsley Park Marriott Hotel in Salford, sharing the engagement news on Instagram with a cute video of the special moment.

Friends of the couple took to the comment section of their pregnancy reveal, congratulating them on their exciting news.

Corrie star Brooke Vincent, who played Sophie Webster on the cobbles until 2019, wrote, “Ahhhhhhhhh congratulations.”

Meanwhile, Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny Connor in Corrie, added, “Oh my!!! Congratulations to you both x”

Sam’s fans also sent plenty of love, with one commenting, “Absolutely gorgeous!!! Congratulations to you both 🥰.”

Another pointed out just how much baby Sonny looks like his dad, penning, “Aw your baby is your double!!”

One more agreed, typing, “Sam he looks just like u!!”

Congratulations Sam and Briony!