Dancing on Ice star Brianne Delcourt and her husband Kevin Kilbane have announced the birth of their daughter and revealed her beautiful name.

Professional skater Brianne and her husband Kevin first met after being partnered up for Dancing on Ice’s 2020 series. Now have taken to Instagram to announce that they are parents to a baby girl.

Posting an adorable picture of their new daughter’s tiny hand on Instagram, Brianne wrote:

‘~Olivia Mai ~ 💓 Born at 8:30am, February 3rd 2021 Weighing 6’11

We love you so much and Gracie has never been more excited to get a baby sister and bestie for life @kdkilbane77 ’

The couple, who met on the hit ITV skating show, first announced they were expecting their first child together back in September. In an OK! magazine exclusive, the couple revealed their baby news and also talked about their wedding.

Brianne revealed at the time: “We’ve been so busy and there’s been so much excitement.”

“It’s been crazy, but all good stuff. We planned the whole wedding in two weeks. Today feels like the first day we can unwind a bit and reflect on it all.”

“I actually couldn’t be happier to be married and to have a baby on the way,” Kevin then shared.

How did Brianne tell Kevin they were expecting a baby?

Brianne went on to share that she discovered she was pregnant while they were “in the middle of moving”. And when it came to telling Kevin the wonderful news, it seems she chose a lovely and unique way of doing it.

“Kevin was downstairs with all the men so I decided to write him a letter and put it under his pillow,” she explained.

“I thought he’d be about an hour but he was there until midnight! We usually tell each other absolutely everything so it was hard to keep this a secret for hours.”

Kevin then told OK!: “When I did come up we ended up staying awake for three or four hours just talking about everything.”

“Everything may seem fast in other people’s eyes and we can’t believe it ourselves but we do everything together so this was naturally the next step.”

Former professional footballer Kevin is father to daughters Elsie and Isla with his ex-wife Laura and Brianne has a daughter Gracie from a previous relationship.

Congratulations to the proud parents on their new arrival!