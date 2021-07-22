We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Davina McCall has opened up on her sister Caroline’s death, recalling the heartbreaking moment she learned her older sister only had weeks to live and speaking on how she dealt with the grief.

The iconic Big Brother host has spoken honestly about Caroline’s lung cancer diagnosis in 2012 after she was rushed into hospital with a suspected stroke.

Caroline passed away aged 50 in August of 2012, just weeks after her cancer diagnosis.

Speaking to The Sun about the painful experience Davina said, “We got the very, very bad diagnosis in A&E.”

Despite the horrendous news, Davina explained that she “had to keep it together for Caroline,” because she was going through a lot worse than she was, but she admitted that “every now and then she’d walk into the corridor and have a meltdown”.

Davina recounted how the hospital staff supported her family throughout her sister’s battle with cancer, saying, “This one nurse came out and rubbed my back as I cried. She told me to take my moment and then pull myself together and get back in there for my sister.”

In the past, Davina has praised her sister for her incredible bravery during the awful time, commending her for staying so strong for the sake of her family.

“Caroline was unbelievable – there was something about her acceptance of death, her willingness to say ‘I’m not going to freak out and fight it and make you feel scared’.

“I know she was doing it for us – she was so brave. I’d see her pulling it out of the bag for her friends to make them feel better when she was so exhausted,” she said on ITV’s This Morning.

Davina recently joined the likes of Daisy Edgar-Jones and Rylan Clark-Neal in teaming up with Macmillan Cancer Support to remind those suffering following a cancer diagnosis during the pandemic they don’t have to “go it alone”.

“Facing a cancer diagnosis can be really difficult, at any time… right now, it may feel even harder. Macmillan supported my sister and I when she was diagnosed with cancer, they were amazing . Things might feel overwhelming, but you don’t have to go it alone. @macmillancancer can help,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the stars reminding people of the support available.

“My sister and I were supported by @macmillancancer they are so lovely to talk to. You are not alone there is always someone there,” she added on Twitter.