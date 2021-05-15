Denise Van Outen postpones wedding to boyfriend Eddie Boxshall

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Dancing on Ice star has revealed that she has postponed her wedding to boyfriend Eddie Boxshall.





Denise Van Outen and her commodities trader beau are not actually engaged but admitted they are planning to wed, just not as soon as they had hoped.

Denise previously claimed that the couple wanted a low-key event, but they have since had a change of heart and are now planning to throw a “big party” most likely in 2023.

“We’re not engaged but we are preparing to get married. It will definitely happen but we’re not in a rush,” the 46-year-old told The Sun.

“We’re both getting back to work now with everything opening up and it’s just finding the time, as we want it to be a big day and that takes a lot of planning.

“We don’t want a small wedding. We want a big group of people and a big party with no restrictions.”

She added: “Plus, with all the weddings that have been cancelled because of the pandemic, there’s going to be a massive backlog and I wouldn’t want to get in the way of all of them. Let them all go first!”

Denise Van Outen and Eddie have been together for seven years and live in Essex along with Denise’s nine-year-old daughter Betsy, whom she shares with ex-husband Lee Mead. Eddie has two children from a previous relationship.

Denise’s first wedding was a stunning Seychelles ceremony in 2009, although Denise and Lee split in 2013, confirming the news of their separation in a statement which read: “The couple remain the best of friends, with their daughter Betsy as their number one priority.”

The TV star’s former marriage is one of the reasons she and Eddie have decided not to have a traditional engagement before a wedding.

She added: “I just want the commitment between two people. I don’t need to wear a diamond ring to feel someone loves me. I said to him that we’ll get bands when we marry.”