Fans of Irish sitcom Derry Girls wont have long to wait until the episodes from the new series drop as Channel 4 has teased a trailer for as fans wonder ahead of the new series of Derry Girls how many episodes are there and when does it air?

There’s no better way to mark St. Patrick’s Day but to see some highlights of the upcoming Derry Girls for the third and final instalment of Lisa McGee’s beloved series. But if you’re a fan of Siobhan McSweeney, you can catch her in new ITV drama The Holding.

Prepare to follow a rowdy but awesome group of teens, set in the ’90s in Northern Ireland during The Troubles, as we look at how many episodes there are and when it starts…

Derry Girls Season 3: How many episodes are there?

There are expected to be six new episodes of Derry Girls in Season 3. Each of the pervious two season have both had six episodes. The third season was first confirmed back in April 2019 but with the Coronavirus pandemic filming had to be pushed back. Cameras finally started rolling on October 2021 when the show’s writer Lisa McGee shared a clapperboard at the start of filming on October 4th.

The final series also stars Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Ian McElhinney according to The Artists Partnership who tweeted, “ We are THRILLED to share the highly anticipated trailer for Channel 4’s final series of DERRY GIRLS! Starring the fabulous @JamieLeeOD . Also featuring the wonderful @IanMcElhinney #DerryGirls #AltogetherDifferent @Channel4.”

When does Derry Girls season 3 air?

Derry Girls season 3 is yet to have a release date but Channel 4 has confirmed the series is “coming soon”. And fans cannot wait for the full series to finally drop. One fan tweeted, “I am just so so SO ready for this”.

Another fan put, “Ohhhhhh myyyyy God #DerryGirls series 3 if finally coming gaaaaaagggg.”

And a third excited viewer added, “Just seen that Derry girls season 3 is coming soon! Thank you, Channel 4!”

Derry Girls season 3 trailer

Channel 4 released Derry Girls trailer on St Patrick’s Day (March 17th). The trailer is captioned, “The wait is over… Michelle, Erin, Clare and the gang are back! Series 3 of #DerryGirls is coming soon to Channel 4. #StPatricksDay”. And you can watch it in full below…

The new series of Derry Girls is coming soon on Channel 4, series one and two is available to stream free on All4.