Dr Hilary ‘is supporting’ Kate Garraway as her husband battles coronavirus

ITV resident doctor Dr Hilary is said to be supporting Kate Garraway behind the scenes, as her husband continues to battle coronavirus.

Dr Hilary has apparently been helping Kate Garraway through this incredibly difficult time, by answering her questions about coronavirus.

The resident doctor has appeared on TV several times throughout the pandemic, offering tips and advice to anyone struggling with the ongoing fight against coronavirus.

This includes Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper has been in hospital battling the virus since March. Derek is currently the UK’s longest-fighting Covid patient after spending six months in an induced coma.

Lorraine Kelly praised Dr Hilary’s efforts on Monday, saying, “He has been an absolute hero throughout this pandemic.”

“Bringing clarity and common-sense advice with real empathy and behind the scenes he has been helping Kate, whose husband is currently still in hospital.”

She added, “And all of our team and crew who have been concerned and worried about themselves and their loved ones. He is a very special man.”

Kate recently opened up about her struggles, speaking at HELLO!’s Star Women Awards where she received Inspiration of the Year.

She said, “I don’t feel like I’m an inspiration at all. I just feel like I’ve been trying to get through. If it has been helpful, then that is lovely. If you’ve lost someone due to COVID or you’ve lost someone for whatever reason, I think Christmas is very tough. I’m lucky that Derek is still with us, and that we still have hope for next year, but it is quite hard to know how to really plan.”

Recently, Derek said his first word after being hospitalised and it was heartbreaking for Kate to hear.

She revealed, “It’s a case of trying to balance belief, hope, optimism with reality. But we have had a breakthrough which was both amazing yet heartbreaking.”