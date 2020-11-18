We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have reportedly been axed from This Morning, but their telly colleague Rochelle Humes is standing by them.

The fellow host, who gave birth to baby son Blake last month, is said to have sent Eamonn a photograph of them on the This Morning sofa, beaming from ear to ear with Rochelle giving him a big hug.

Eamonn, 60, shared the snap on his social media and captioned it, ‘Just got sent this by my lovely friend Rochelle. That’s when a picture is worth a thousand words. 👍🙏‘

And fans have been rallying round in support of Ruth and Eamonn too.

One fan wrote, ‘You and Ruth should have your own morning show (on a different channel) you’d definitely get a large audience.’

Another put, ‘So very sad you & Ruth won’t be on Fridays any more. You two are by far the best presenters.’

And a third fan added, ‘I won’t be watching on Fridays from now on, Eamonn and Ruth you are the best presenters on This Morning, real and not self obsessed.’

While Eamonn and Ruth haven’t publicly spoken out about the reports that they have been removed from their This Morning slot, the news has already got fans taking action with some even setting up a petition to keep the presenters.

One unhappy viewer revealed, ‘My husband & I just signed a petition for you & Ruth.’

Eamonn and Ruth present the show every Friday and also during the school holidays – covering for main hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Just last year Ruth, who also hosts Loose Women, took some time off presenting the show following the shock death of her beloved sister Julia.

Eamonn found himself hosting This Morning alongside Rochelle Humes when his wife has been off sick, which is how their friendship has flourished.

As viewers eagerly await official news of Ruth and Eamonn’s fate, it’s understood reality star turned TV presenter Alison Hammond is being lined up to replace the duo on the popular daytime show alongside Dermot O’Leary.